Eddie Howe’s long-term future as Newcastle boss has come under major scrutiny in recent weeks and the St James’ Park boss has dropped a major hint about his plans going forward, as well as the club’s summer transfer business.

Having won the first major trophy in 70 years last season, there were high hopes heading into the current campaign but, after a good run to the last 16 of the Champions League, it’s been a struggle in the Premier League.

Newcastle currently sit 14th in the table and are only eight points above the final relegation spot held by Tottenham, following a run of four successive league defeats.

With the likelihood of no European football next season and the revenue that brings in, there have been growing rumours Howe could be relieved of his duties or even look to walk away from the club he has been in charge of since 2021.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources recently revealed how Newcastle have been doing due diligence and making contingency plans for life after Howe, with high-profile managerial alternatives already being presented to the club, including Premier League legends Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini.

But when asked by reporters ahead of the Brighton clash if he will be in charge of Newcastle next season, the 48-year-old did not sound like he is planning to walk away.

Howe said: “I have to retain that confidence. I don’t think it serves anybody to not have that long-term vision.

“So, it’s interesting how you do the job, because you pretty much look at it day to day, how can we prepare for Brighton with one eye on next week, and one eye on the summer, and then one eye on next season?

“That’s always how I have managed.

“You look after long-term interests whilst taking care of the very short-term aims that you need, and that will never change.

“Regardless of results, you have to have that for the benefit of the football club. You always have to think of the football club first. We need to win games.”

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Howe expecting summer exits at Newcastle

As for the club’s summer recruitment plans, with concerns over a number of top stars leaving, Howe added: “I think there will be an element of change within the team, and I think that there always has to be with every transfer window, ideally.

“The aim is to always try to recruit in every window and ideally not that many players, so you don’t have the jump of six new plays coming in like we had last summer.

“It’s more of a drip feed approach, which I think is the best chance to have consistent success, but change and evolution of where the team goes is really exciting because with some smart additions, and really good recruitment decisions, I think you can improve really quickly, as some teams from last summer have shown.

“Recruitment is our big focus.”

That recruitment process might need to be a lengthy one, given the rumoured list of potential Newcastle exits this summer.

Anthony Gordon continues to be heavily linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool, while both Manchester clubs and Arsenal remain keen on Sandro Tonali.

In terms of incomings, Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is one potential new arrival, given he’s been told his future is bleak at Stamford Bridge after spending the current campaign on loan at Bayern Munich.