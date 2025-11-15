Newcastle United could have the chance to land a Spain international either for a small fee or for nothing, though they will have competition, with a fellow Premier League club named.

The Magpies are struggling more this season than they have in recent years. Only in their first season under Eddie Howe did they finish in the bottom half of the Premier League, since coming fourth, seventh, then fifth.

But they’re now 14th, and even a win in their next game may not improve their position.

As such, reinforcements seem necessary in the January transfer window, and Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza has been linked with Newcastle.

The chances are that if they beat the other interested sides away, they’ll land him on the cheap or for nothing.

Insider Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I think he’s a player that a lot of clubs would be looking at, especially with his situation [being] out of contract next summer.

“So, they [Newcastle] could land a talented player on a free transfer or even potentially try and sign him for a cut-price deal in January if Celta Vigo do decide that could be their last chance to cash in.

“On Mingueza, the key thing for Mingueza is his versatility. He’s capable of playing at centre-back, full-back and also in midfield as well. So that’s what makes him such an attractive proposition.”

Newcastle surely beating Prem rivals

Elsewhere, Mundo Deportivo have suggested that West Ham have sent ‘clear signals’ to Celta Vigo in regards to their interest in Mingueza. West Ham are also said to be in the mix for him.

The report suggests that the Spanish club wanted to renew Mingueza’s contract, but he has not been so effective of late.

That feels like a false statement given he has one goal and three assists this term – two of those coming in the same game against Levante.

Mingueza has a €20million (£17.7m) release clause, and Celta may not want to go below that, especially as Barcelona will receive half of whatever fee is paid to them.

But if they don’t accept offers below it, clubs known there’s a good chance Mingueza will become available in the summer, and Newcastle are surely better placed than West Ham to sign him, especially amid reports that they’ll let Fabian Schar go, leading to a space for a new defender in the squad.

Newcastle round-up: Kees Smit in view

Reports suggest that AZ star Kees Smit is on the radar of Newcastle at the moment.

Real Madrid are also in the mix for him, but the Magpies have watched Smit of late and are huge fans.

Meanwhile, as mentioned previously, it’s been suggested by an insider that centre-back Schar is unlikely to pen a new deal at Newcastle and could leave by January, with approaches already made.

And, Magpies target Alexander Sorloth received a better rating that Erling Haaland in Norway’s last game, with a report stating he has ‘qualities that scare the world.’