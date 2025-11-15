Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Serhou Guirassy in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Red Devils’ likely response also revealed amid the current situation of Benjamin Sesko.

Guirassy has been on the books of Borussia Dortmund since 2024 and is under contract at the German club until the summer of 2028. The Guinea international has established himself as one of the best strikers in German football and has done well over the years.

The striker scored 44 goals and gave five assists in 58 appearances for VfB Stuttgart before earning the move to Dortmund, for whom he has notched up 45 goals and 13 assists in 65 matches in all competitions so far in his career.

Guirassy has found the back of the net seven times in 15 appearances for Dortmund so far this season, while also registering four assists.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Guirassy could be offered to Man Utd before the end of the season.

While it is probably not going to be the right timing for Man Utd, there is a belief that Guirassy could look for a transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Guirassy has a special release clause – with a handful of top clubs able to sign him. Man Utd are a team that are expected to be offered the opportunity to secure the 29-year-old goal machine’s signature.

Sources believe that it is an avenue that will be explored by Guirassy, but at the moment, there are two major issues for the striker.

Guirassy’s immediate issue is a drop in form. The striker has scored just once in his last six Bundesliga starts for Dortmund.

Dortmund, though, are sticking by him and believe he will soon hit the goal trail again, despite an awareness that he could leave next summer.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea are other English clubs that would have the opportunity to sign Guirassy, but it is Man Utd who could be more likely to be targeted by intermediaries trying to push a move.

Man Utd likely to reject Serhou Guirassy offer – sources

Secondly, at the moment, the stance seems that Man Utd would not want a striker of Guirassy’s profile because of the threat it would pose to Benjamin Sesko.

Man Utd are torn over adding another striker to the squad because they do not want to block Sesko’s pathway to becoming a top Premier League number nine.

The consideration towards bringing someone in would become more genuine if they decide to let Joshua Zirkzee leave.

If they replace him in the squad, then the feeling is that it would be more of a natural goalscorer that would be wanted.

Zirkzee’s future will become clearer over the coming weeks – and Man Utd do not have any obvious striker options in the market right now.

The Red Devils may become open to the idea, but sources are giving indications that they want to avoid having direct competition for Sesko, as it is likely to harm his progress and could dent his confidence.

Man Utd remain totally committed to making sure the 22-year-old’s transfer becomes a success story.

Sesko, who joined the Red Devils from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025, suffered a knee problem against Tottenham Hotspur just before the international break, and Man Utd will maintain a cautious approach to a return.

The goals have not been flowing so far for Sesko, who has found the back of the net just twice in the Premier League, but Man Utd are willing to take a patient approach because it was always expected he might need time to get to grips with English football.

