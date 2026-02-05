Celtic are on the cusp of an agreement to bring in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Celtic are on the brink of securing a major coup as talks with free agent Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have advanced significantly, with the 32-year-old former England international ready to travel to Scotland to finalise a move to Parkhead, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been keeping sharp by training with his old club Arsenal since leaving Besiktas, is increasingly convinced by the project under manager Martin O’Neill. Sources indicate that Celtic have assured the versatile playmaker he would be a central figure in the squad, with promises of regular first-team minutes to help revive his career following a frustrating spell in Turkey.

Fresh discussions between the club and the player’s representatives have progressed positively, as we revealed on Wednesday, and an 18-month contract is understood to be on the table.

Wage demands, previously not seen as a stumbling block, continue to align comfortably with Celtic’s ambitions. With the player now prepared to make the journey north, a medical could take place imminently – potentially as early as today – as the Scottish champions push to register him ahead of the Europa League play-off deadline, which is at 11pm, Thursday evening.

O’Neill has been personally instrumental in the pursuit, having already spoken directly to Oxlade-Chamberlain and expressing strong interest in adding the experienced midfielder’s quality, leadership, and technical ability to his side. The Celtic boss previously described the conversations as encouraging, noting the player’s positive demeanour and openness to the opportunity despite initial preferences for a return closer to family in England.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signing a real coup for Celtic

This potential signing would represent a statement of intent from Celtic amid a competitive campaign, bolstering their midfield options with a player who boasts Premier League titles, Champions League experience, and 35 England caps.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s versatility across attacking and central roles could provide vital depth and creativity as the Hoops chase domestic and European success.

While some Premier League interest lingered, Celtic’s proactive approach, combined with assurances over playing time and a structured role, appears to have tipped the scales. If completed, the deal would mark a significant boost for O’Neill’s squad rebuild and a triumphant return to regular football for the former Southampton academy graduate.

All eyes now turn to whether the final details can be ironed out swiftly, potentially allowing Oxlade-Chamberlain to feature in upcoming fixtures and make an immediate impact at Celtic Park.

Down the line, Oxlade-Chamberlain could be joined at Celtic Park by his former Anfield teammate Andy Robertson.

And while Liverpool are considering handing the Scotland captain a new contract to keep him beyond the end of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk that it is not over for Tottenham Hotspur or Celtic over a summer swoop for the left-back.

