Man Utd in ‘talks’ with ‘elite’ Bayern Munich midfielder who’s ‘open’ to move – report

Manchester United are in talks to bring Leon Goretzka to Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, according to a report, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, should be wary of the mistake that the Red Devils made when they signed another midfielder from Bayern Munich over a decade ago.

TEAMtalk has long reported Man Utd’s plan to rebuild their midfield in 2026. Sources have told us that Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are three of the main names on Man Utd’s shortlist.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd plan to spend £200million on new players in the summer of 2026 should interim-manager Michael Carrick lead the team back into the Champions League.

That does not mean that Man Utd are not open to making bargain signings, with a German report claiming that Goretzka is on the Red Devils’ radar.

Goretzka is out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and it has already been decided that the 30-year-old Germany international will leave as a free agent in the summer of 2026.

We understand that Arsenal made enquiries over a transfer deadline day move for Leon Goretzka, but the Germany international midfielder stayed put at the Allianz Arena.

According to FussBall Daten, Man Utd are among the clubs that are now keen on Goretzka.

The report has noted interest in the midfielder from Arsenal, West Ham United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, all of whom are said to be keen on securing his services on a free transfer.

‘For clubs lacking physicality and leadership qualities in midfield, Goretzka is seen as an immediately available elite solution,’ the report has added.

‘Initial talks between his representatives and English clubs suggest that the midfielder is particularly open to a new experience abroad at this stage of his career.’

Leon Goretzka could be another Bastian Schweinsteiger

By no means is Goretzka old and finished, but Man Utd should not overlook the fact that he is 30 now and is past his best.

That Bayern Munich are willing to let the Germany international defensive midfielder leave on a free transfer at the end of the season underlines that his best years are behind him.

When Man Utd signed Bastian Schweinsteiger from Bayern back in the summer of 2025, he was 30 at the time.

Schweinsteiger was a legend at Bayern, but the former Germany international midfielder failed at Man Utd.

The Germany legend was well past his prime when he arrived at Man Utd, and there was no surprise that he could make only 35 appearances for the Red Devils before he left for the Chicago Fire in 2017.

While Goretzka would not cost any transfer fee, like Schweinsteiger did, wages and the length of a contract would make it an expensive deal for Man Utd.

