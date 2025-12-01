TEAMtalk can reveal the very latest on Thomas Frank’s tenure at Tottenham, after a run of three successive defeats, with a trophy-winning Premier League manager firmly on the club’s radar should they choose to part company with the Dane.

In the swirling cauldron of Premier League intrigue, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves at a crossroads.

Frank, the Danish tactician who arrived from Brentford with promises of pragmatic flair, is staring down the barrel of mounting discontent. A harrowing run of results—capped by a gut-wrenching 2-1 home defeat to Fulham — has left Tottenham languishing in mid-table mediocrity.

With just one home league win this season and a poor run over the last few weeks, the faithful’s frustration boiled over, their boos echoing through the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium like a premonition of change.

Frank’s tenure, barely six months old, was meant to steady the ship after Ange Postecoglou’s high-octane experiment faltered. Yet, defeats to Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and now Fulham have exposed tactical frailties and a squad seemingly adrift.

The pressure is palpable, with fans jeering goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s error against Fulham, prompting Frank to brand the dissenters “not true fans.”

Behind closed doors, players have even convened emergency meetings to address the toxic rift with supporters, viewing it as a “critical issue” threatening cohesion.

Sources close to the club insist Frank retains the board’s backing—for now. “He still has time,” one insider confided. “The hierarchy believes in his process, but a few more stumbles, and contingency plans will accelerate.”

Enter stage left: Oliver Glasner, the Austrian maestro who’s transformed Crystal Palace into London’s surprise package.

Appointed in February 2024 amid Roy Hodgson’s exit, Glasner wasted no time. He orchestrated Palace’s highest-ever Premier League points haul (49) that season, masterminded their first major trophy—a historic 1-0 FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City in May 2025—and steered them into the Europa Conference League.

This term, despite a grueling European schedule and key departures like Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, Glasner has Palace ninth, just two points off fifth-placed Brighton. His system, blending defensive solidity with rapid transitions, has yielded gems like a 1-0 Anfield upset against Liverpool and a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Glasner a long-time Tottenham target

Glasner’s allure for Spurs is no secret. He topped their shortlist during previous managerial hunts, his Europa League-winning spell at Eintracht Frankfurt (2022) and Wolfsburg stints cementing his reputation as a serial overachiever.

Palace’s recent woes—four winless games post-Europe, including Sunday’s 2-1 loss to United—have Glasner publicly urging January reinforcements: “We need to correct what we missed in the summer. If you play European football for the first time, you should invest, not save.”

Whispers suggest Tottenham’s hierarchy, long admirers, could pounce if the club’s form under Frank dips further.

As December dawns, Spurs’ festive fixtures—Newcastle away, Brentford (Frank’s old haunt), and a Liverpool showdown—loom large. Frank’s clock is ticking louder than the Kop’s anthem.

For Glasner, the siren call of Tottenham might prove irresistible, a chance to conquer the capital’s grandest stage. In football’s merry-go-round, loyalties shift swiftly. Tottenham, ever the architects of drama, may soon rewrite the script.

