TEAMtalk can reveal the latest on the future of one of the hottest properties in the Premier League, Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, as the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United all battle for his signature.

As the January transfer window edges closer, Tottenham’s ambitious plans for a double attacking coup face mounting turbulence – especially when it comes to Semenyo.

Sources close to the club confirm manager Thomas Frank remains intent on landing Semenyo and Porto’s teenage prodigy Samu Aghehowa, but escalating interest from Manchester City has cast doubt over Spurs’ pursuit of the Ghanaian winger.

With Tottenham currently sitting mid-table in the Premier League and struggling to find form, they are not the most desirable of his options.

Semenyo, boasting eight goals and six assists this season, has ignited a bidding frenzy. His £65million clause – active only in the window’s opening week – has drawn formal enquiries from Manchester City, who view him as Haaland’s ideal foil and another dynamic winger to add to their ranks.

The 25-year-old is “keen to engage” with Pep Guardiola’s side after City contacted Bournemouth for specifics.

Likely to come down to Liverpool, City battle

Liverpool, long admirers via sporting director Richard Hughes – who scouted Semenyo to the Cherries – are frontrunners but wary of City’s financial muscle hijacking their plans. Anfield chiefs see the two-footed speedster as Salah’s long-term successor, having netted six in 11 league outings.

Tottenham, who eyed him last summer, covet his directness but may falter against such giants, especially with Manchester United also lurking in the shadows.

Meanwhile, Samu—full name Samuel Omorodion—continues to dazzle in Portugal, netting 12 goals in 15 Primeira Liga games post his €20 million Atletico Madrid exit. Porto’s €80 million demand persists, potentially softening for Champions League funds, though no fresh bids have surfaced. He could soften the blow for Spurs should they miss out on Semenyo.

As for City, Pep wants to add more dynamism to his side, with signings like Jeremy Doku in recent years showing he is keen to add a more direct threat in the wide areas.

For Semenyo, he will have his pick and the bids will come in on the opening days of the January window. City are confident, Liverpool are very keen and Spurs remain hopeful.