Bournemouth will not entertain offers for Alex Scott despite him rejecting a new deal

Bournemouth remain adamant Alex Scott is not for sale this summer despite the midfielder rejecting a lucrative new contract offer, and with TEAMtalk sources explaining how the situation around the 22-year-old midfielder is now expected to play out.

Sources at the Vitality Stadium have confirmed to us that prized midfielder Scott has turned down the club’s latest proposal, but insist it has not altered Bournemouth‘s stance over the England hopeful’s future.

The 22-year-old is regarded internally as one of the club’s cornerstone players after an outstanding campaign that reinforced his reputation as one of the Premier League’s brightest young midfielders.

Scott’s performances also saw him earn a place in England’s pre-World Cup squad, further enhancing his growing status.

His form has inevitably attracted interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Indeed, we understand that Bournemouth have received enquiries from Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea during the current transfer window, with all four clubs continuing to monitor his situation.

To that end, we exclusively broke the news on June 25 that the Cherries had sent United, at the time exploring alternatives to Mateus Fernandes amid fears they would be outbid over a deal, a very stern rebuttal.

Since then, and in light of enquiries from three other Premier League sides, Bournemouth have delivered the same, unequivocal response every single time.

Sources have confirmed the Cherries have point-blank refused to entertain offers or even place a valuation on Scott, making it clear they have no intention of sanctioning his departure this summer and with sources now revealing how they expect the situation to play out…

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Details of the huge contract Alex Scott rejected at Bournemouth

The midfielder has two years remaining on his current contract, and Bournemouth have, understandably, been keen to secure his long-term future.

And we can reveal that the club’s latest offer included a substantial salary increase and, significantly, a release clause similar to the arrangement agreed with Antoine Semenyo this time last year.

Despite those concessions, which could have opened the door to a future move, Scott has declined the proposal.

While Bournemouth remain hopeful fresh talks could take place in the future, there is no suggestion the rejection has prompted any rethink over their position.

Instead, club sources remain confident they can retain Scott and continue building around him under new manager Marco Rose.

For the clubs tracking the former Bristol City star, another obstacle is the rapidly inflating Premier League market.

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Recent deals have seen both Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers set new benchmarks for British transfers, pushing valuations of elite young English talent to unprecedented levels.

Although Bournemouth would not be seeking the eye-watering £117m fee Chelsea have agreed to pay Aston Villa for Rogers, TEAMtalk understands the club believe Scott’s value is now edging towards nine figures.

That valuation, coupled with Bournemouth’s unwillingness to negotiate, means any club hoping to prise Scott away this summer faces an increasingly difficult challenge.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all remain admirers, but for now Bournemouth’s message is unequivocal: contract talks may continue, but Scott is not on the market.