Bournemouth’s Brazilian wonderkid Rayan is already attracting serious attention from Europe’s elite, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources have confirmed that Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been closely monitoring the teenager’s early progress on the south coast and have been left hugely impressed.

The 19-year-old attacker was already on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs after emerging as one of the standout young talents in Brazilian football last season. However, while interest was widespread, none were prepared to take the gamble that Bournemouth ultimately embraced. That decision is already looking inspired.

Since arriving in England, Rayan – whose full name is Rayan Vitor Simplicio Rocha – has adapted quickly to the demands of European football, showcasing the flair, directness and maturity that made him such a highly rated prospect in his homeland. His performances have only strengthened the belief among Europe’s top sides that he could develop into a future star at the highest level.

In his seven appearances so far for the Cherries, Rayan has already managed two goals and an assist – a G/A of one every 180 minutes for Andoni Iraola’s side.

His rapid rise has now been further underlined on the international stage, with Rayan earning a first senior call-up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil national team ahead of this summer’s World Cup finals – a clear signal of his growing reputation.

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Giant exit clause protects Bournemouth

Despite the mounting interest, Bournemouth remain relaxed about the situation.

TEAMtalk understands that when the Cherries secured Rayan’s signature, they inserted a significant release clause into his contract, believed to be in the region of €100million (£86.5m, $115m). That figure is designed to protect the club from losing him prematurely and reflects their confidence in his long-term value.

Bournemouth have recent experience in dealing with high-value clauses, having seen both Antoine Semenyo and Dean Huijsen depart over the past 18 months after release terms in their respective deals were triggered.

For now, there is no immediate concern at the Vitality Stadium. Rayan is settled, developing very well, and viewed as a key part of the club’s future.

But with Europe’s heavyweights circling and continuing to track his every move, Bournemouth know that if his trajectory continues, keeping hold of their Brazilian starlet beyond the short-term could become an increasingly difficult task.

Other exclusive news today: Major Rashford update; Real star’s exit plan…

In other exclusive news, intermediaries acting on behalf of one of Real Madrid’s star midfielders have begun briefing clubs that the star will be available for transfer this summer, with Liverpool currently leading the chase, but with Manchester United and Chelsea both also registering early interest, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are planning fresh talks with Manchester United aimed at securing Marcus Rashford’s long-term future, though with sources describing the deal as being in a ‘delicate position’.

Elsewhere, we can reveal that Chelsea are preparing a major summer push to sign Morgan Rogers, and while Aston Villa will likely demand a club record fee, we understand their resolve will be seriously tested with the Blues hell-bent on landing the 23-year-old England star.

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