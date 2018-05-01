Cazorla delivers positive outlook on Arsenal playing return

Long-time injured Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla is hopeful he will be able to play again before the end of the season.

The 33-year-old has not featured for the Gunners since October 2016 due to an ongoing Achilles problem which needed several complicated operations – including a skin graft from his arm.

The Spaniard has been badly missed by Arsenal during his absence and with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, there is no guarantee he will still be at the club in the 2018/19 campaign – especially with the man who brought him to north London, Arsene Wenger, preparing to step aside.

However, Cazorla is not ruling out an emotional return to action before Wenger steps down after 22 years, as he told Spanish paper AS: “I’ve still got some way to go, because after being sidelined for 18 months, everything has to be done in its own time.

“But the sensations I have keep getting better and I’m feeling optimistic about the future.

“The objective is to play some part with the team before the season ends, but we have to take things carefully.”

