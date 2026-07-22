Celtic are closing in on the signing of Mika Baur from Bundesliga club SC Paderborn – and the capture of the German midfielder looks poised to become the first of three new signings at Celtic Park, sources can confirm.

Personal terms have been agreed with Baur, who is now ready to travel to Glasgow to finalise the deal. The move would add depth to Martin O’Neill’s squad as they prepare for the new season.

The 22-year-old has impressed in Germany and is viewed as a promising addition to the Celtic midfield. His arrival comes at a time when the club are looking to refresh their options in the centre of the park and are likely to lose Arne Engels in the coming weeks.

Celtic are also in talks with AEK Athens’ former Hearts full-back, James Penrice. The player has been admired by Rangers as well, but remains keen on a return to Scotland with the Hoops.

Penrice is expected to act as back-up to Kieran Tierney but has been promised plenty of game time to ensure he develops further.

Sources indicate that Penrice is open to the move and sees it as an opportunity to play regularly in front of passionate fans at Celtic Park and get European football. His familiarity with Scottish football should help him settle in quickly.

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In terms of outgoing business, Daizen Maeda is set to join Ipswich Town in a deal worth £10 million, inclusive of add-ons.

The Japan international has been a key figure for Celtic, scoring 79 goals in 212 appearances since a 2021 transfer from Yokohama F. Marinos, but the club have accepted an offer that allows them to reinvest in the squad.

Maeda made it clear after the World Cup that he wanted to play at a higher level on a consistent basis and has now had that dream realised, which will see him play in the Premier League next season.

Celtic continue to pursue right-sided winger Haissem Hassan, who plays at Real Oviedo in Spain’s Segunda Liga.

An initial bid of £3.4 million was rejected, yet discussions between the clubs are ongoing as they attempt to reach an agreement for the attacker.

These transfers reflect Celtic’s strategy of strengthening key areas while capitalising on player sales to fund further activity in the market.

It had been a slow start in the window for Celtic, but they are now moving and hopeful of landing multiple targets inside the next week.

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