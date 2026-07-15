Celtic sources expect the club to finalise new signings soon as they try to strengthen their side ahead of the season and with an impressive double deal in Martin O’Neill’s sights, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The club are understood to be pushing for the completion of several transfers in the next week to ensure the squad is ready for the challenges of the new campaign under O’Neill.

With pre-season training already in progress, the timing of these signings is crucial to allow any new arrivals to gel with their teammates and understand the tactical requirements of the manager and team. Sources say O’Neill has made it clear he needs new faces in the squad sooner rather than later.

Celtic have made contact with FC Utrecht regarding their 20-year-old winger Adrian Blake. The interest is clear and the club are keen to explore the possibility of bringing the young talent to Scotland.

Blake has one year left on his contract with the Dutch club, who value him at around £2.5 million. This makes him a potentially cheap signing for Celtic as they look to add pace and creativity to their wide positions.

The winger’s contract situation means that a deal could be negotiated without an excessively high fee, although the valuation from Utrecht will need to be met or compromised through negotiations.

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Celtic also chasing Egypt star Hassan

In addition to this, Celtic are still in the race for Egypt midfielder Haissem Hassan, who starred in the World Cup alongside iconic former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, as we revealed last week.

They remain in contact with his camp despite interest from the top five leagues in his services. Hassan is considered a player with significant upside, and Celtic’s continued engagement shows their willingness to compete for talented individuals even against wealthier clubs from bigger leagues.

Their ability to offer Champions League football is a strong positive in their favour.

Bringing in players such as Blake and Hassan would strengthen the current squad as Celtic aim to retain dominance in Scottish football and make an impact in Europe.

More movement is expected soon as Celtic look to complete their summer business efficiently.

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