Arsenal have contacted the representatives of a Spanish international defender, and a move could signal a tactical shift from Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s greatest strength under Arteta is unquestionably their rock solid defence. The Gunners possess world class centre-backs in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and at full-back, the Arsenal boss generally relies on even more centre-backs.

Jurrien Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie were all either centre-halves at former clubs, or were at the very least well versed in playing the position.

However, the latest from The Athletic stated Arsenal are gearing up to replace 29-year-old White.

The England international has two years remaining on his contract and there’s an option for a further season too.

However, right-back is a position Arsenal have earmarked for improvement, and with Timber the superior option, White would drop to third choice.

Accordingly, the report has brought news on who could arrive to jettison White – Ivan Fresneda.

Ivan Fresneda to replace Ben White at Arsenal?

The Athletic stated: ‘Arsenal have contacted the representatives of 22-year-old Sporting CP right-back Ivan Fresneda.

‘They have tracked his progress for some time and see him as a potential successor to White.

‘Fresneda, who made his first appearance for the Spain national team in October, has just 18 months remaining on his contract with Sporting.’

As mentioned, Fresneda recently made his senior debut for World Cup winners Spain. He’s a guaranteed starter at Sporting and in the current campaign, has provided four assists in 11 league games.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this story is the fact Fresneda is what you would call a more traditional right-back.

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He’s featured at centre-back just nine times in his career, and has actually played the much more attacking right wing-back position more (23 appearances) times than he’s played centre-half.

Of course, the bulk of his outings (93 appearances) have come as a right-back in a back four.

The potential arrival of Fresneda could signal a shift at Arsenal from playing four centre-backs across the backline to three.

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