Newcastle learn Man City demands for Kalvin Phillips signing; Juventus falling behind in chase

Newcastle United and Manchester City are in disagreement over the conditions which will see Kalvin Phillips move to St James’ Park on loan in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Newcastle are beginning their work for January as they try to get their season back on track and cover the holes left by many injuries and suspensions. One position the club hope to strengthen is central midfield.

Newcastle hope to secure their primary target for that position in the coming weeks and could have him in place by the opening of the window. Phillips has been identified as the perfect cover and talks are underway over his move.

Sandro Tonali found himself banned from football for 10 months due to breaching gambling rules whilst at his previous club, AC Milan. This left the Magpies looking at a number of options, though Phillips was on their radar even before Tonali was suspended.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the 28-year-old wants to move to Newcastle, and he has made that clear to both Man City and Pep Guardiola. It is also understood that he will not be blocked from leaving, as the English champions are happy to see him depart this winter.

Despite negotiations being underway, it is clear that the terms of the deal need to ironed out before an agreement can be reached. TEAMtalk can reveal that the Citizens would like an obligation for Newcastle to buy Phillips included in the transfer. But sources state that the Toon would much prefer to engineer a straight loan. At a push they would accept an option to make Phillips’ move permanent at the end of the season.

Talks are ongoing and a straight loan is on the cards but it is clear that Phillips will leave the Etihad soon. He is keen to get minutes under his belt before England take part in the European Championships next summer.

Juventus were also keen and still hold some hope of winning the race for his signature but the path is now clearing for Newcastle to bring him to St James’ Park.

Kalvin Phillips preparing for England tournament

The defensive midfielder wants to give himself the best opportunity of playing for England in the tournament and get up to the fitness level required so that he can shine.

Guardiola recently admitted his guilt for not playing Phillips more, adding that he has always struggled to picture the former Leeds United star in his plans.

Phillips completed a £45million move from Leeds in the summer of 2022 but has never been able to nail down a starting role. Despite signing a six-year contract, he has only managed 31 appearances for City, and rarely as a starter.

