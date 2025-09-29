Major Liverpool signing ‘lost’ and ‘gone backwards’ as Real Madrid vindicated in denying Xabi Alonso ‘request’

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez must be feeling vindicated that he rejected Xabi Alonso’s request to sign Florian Wirtz before he joined Liverpool, as Fabrizio Romano reveals how Arne Slot and the rest of the team at Anfield are feeling about the German star following his disappointing start to his career at the Premier League club.

One of the major signings that Liverpool made in the summer transfer window was that of Wirtz. The defending Premier League champions paid Bayer Leverkusen an initial transfer fee of £100million (€114.5m, $134.5m) and a further £16m (€18.3m, $21.5m) in add-ons.

Wirtz scored 57 goals in 197 appearances for Bayer, while also winning the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 campaign under Xabi Alonso, who left the Bundesliga club to take charge of Real Madrid at the end of last season.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, one of the ‘requests’ that Alonso made ‘in his first meeting’ with Real Madrid was the signing of Wirtz.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez turned it down, as the Spanish and European giants have enough attacking players, including Arda Guler, who has flourished under Alonso this season.

AS also reported Alonso’s interest in signing Wirtz for Madrid back in late May.

Wirtz went on to join Liverpool, but the 22-year-old has failed to inspire, not scoring or providing any assists in seven appearances in the Premier League and the Champions League while playing in an attacking midfield role in Arne Slot’s team.

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has been hugely disappointed with Wirtz and believes that he looked “lost” against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend.

Cascarino told talkSPORT about Wirtz: “He played on the left yesterday, and they’re trying to shoehorn him into the team. I think he’s better as a no. 10, but he hasn’t played particularly well yet.

“We all know he’s a talent, but every week that goes by and he hasn’t found his feet or looks like he’s getting brighter… He’s actually gone backwards since the start of the season.

“I thought in the Community Shield, he probably played his best game so far for Liverpool, which he had an impact in.

“It’s early days and I’m not going after him, but I’m concerned by his performance because it’s not been good.”

When asked whether Wirtz should start for Liverpool, Cascarino said: “Well, not under current form.

“Because he’s not played well enough to actually be in the starting lineup, I don’t see that at all… But whether it’s when he was in Germany playing, he had slightly more time, he keeps getting caught on the ball. And he’s trying intricate passes, and they’re not coming off.”

READ NEXT 🌐 Dayot Upamecano makes £125m ‘demands’ after learning Liverpool and Real Madrid want him

What Liverpool think of Florian Wirtz now

Cascarino added in The Times in the wake of Liverpool’s defeat to Palace: “Slot’s experiment with Wirtz on the left didn’t work and felt a bit like shoehorning him into the XI.

“Wirtz operated in left-sided areas in Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 at Leverkusen, but the role Slot asked of him was different.

“Under Alonso, Wirtz dominated the left-half space, often receiving the ball there, close to the opposition’s box, where he could affect play.

“On Saturday, his role was less specific, and Wirtz looked lost, drifting across the pitch and into deep areas looking to get on the ball.

“He could find himself not starting games in the near future if he continues to underwhelm.

“Hugo Ekitike has been the best of Liverpool’s signings, but Isak will start up front, so the Frenchman could find himself as an option on the left.

“With Liverpool’s frailties in midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai may be a better fit than Wirtz alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.”

Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has also given his take on Wirtz and wishes that he had joined the defending Bundesliga champions instead.

Bild quotes Rummenigge as saying: “We’re actually a little sorry about Florian because he’s a great player and I think he would have been a perfect fit for us.”

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, too, has been disappointed with Wirtz,

The former Everton forward noted on The Wayne Rooney Show: “It’s been tough for him. I don’t think there’s any denying that, and he’ll be searching deep within himself to try and fix that.

“Liverpool don’t normally do this, and they’ve signed basically a whole new front line… they all want to do well.

“They’re all fighting against each other to get in the team. And I think Wirtz is, he’s the one who’s probably not doing as well, but he’s got so much ability.

“I would have went for Ekitike and Isak. I think Wirtz actually damages the balance of Liverpool, how they play.

“But he’s a top player and I’m sure he will get better. Of course, he will. But he’s had a slow start.”

Despite the criticism from outside, Liverpool are confident that Wirtz will come good eventually, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru said on his YouTube channel: “I wanted to mention the situation of Florian Wirtz.

“I’m getting some questions from Liverpool fans, football fans in general on how is the Liverpool feeling on him.

“Liverpool remain very calm, very confident and very optimistic. They know that Florian Wirtz is not this player we’re seeing in the opening weeks of the Premier League, he might need some time to adapt to a new league, new life in football in England. But they have zero doubts on Florian Wirtz.

“They see how he is training, they see how serious he is, hard worker,” Romano adds. “Liverpool maintain their absolute confidence in Wirtz. They will keep protecting him, playing him for sure, Arne Slot has no intention to change.

“The start was not the one expected, but Arne Slot is talking directly to him almost on a daily basis to try to support him in the best way possible. They are convinced it’s just a matter of time before we see the real Florian Wirtz.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Enzo Fernandez sale, playmaker not for sale

While Madrid will not regret not signing Wirtz from Liverpool, Los Blancos are very much keen on securing the services of a Chelsea star.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Chelsea are ready to sell Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid, and we can also reveal how much it will cost the Spanish and European giants.

Fernandez is not the only Chelsea player that Madrid want, with Los Blancos taking a shine to a record-breaking international star, too.

Madrid have also decided that they will not sell a top attacking midfielder, even though Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are scouting him and are keen on securing his services.

POLL: Who is most likely to win the Champions League?