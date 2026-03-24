Gabriel Sara has emerged as a potential summer target for several Premier League clubs, TEAMtalk has been informed, with the midfielder’s stance on testing himself in England’s top flight after a hugely impressive stint with Galatasaray also coming to light.

The 26-year-old has never featured in the Premier League, but he is no stranger to English football. Sara previously spent two seasons in the EFL Championship with Norwich City, where he built a strong reputation before earning a move to Galatasaray in 2024.

Since arriving in Turkey, Sara has elevated his game significantly, becoming one of the standout performers in the Turkish SuperLig and catching the attention of scouts across Europe. His technical quality, creativity and consistency have made him a key figure for Okan Buruk’s side, with six goals and three assists so far this term.

Now that form is translating into concrete interest from England ahead of the summer window.

To that end, TEAMtalk can confirm that Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford and Bournemouth are all monitoring Sara closely as they track his progress ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Villa see the star as a possible addition to their ranks, amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Emiliano Buendia, who is being tipped to leave the Second City this summer.

Sara’s rise has also been recognised on the international stage, with the midfielder recently earning his maiden call-up to the Brazil national team – another indicator of his rapid development over the past 18 months.

Interest from England is not new. Leeds United were among the clubs to track him closely last summer, but his value and profile have only increased since then following his performances for Galatasaray.

Sources suggest Sara would welcome the opportunity to return to England, with the Premier League viewed as the ideal stage for the next phase of his career.

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Newcastle take clear view on Lewis Hall; Sancho future update

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have made it clear they have absolutely no intention of allowing Lewis Hall to leave the club this summer, despite Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all showing interest in the full-back, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, we revealed in an exclusive update that Newcastle’s scouts are keeping a very close eye on a pair of Monaco standouts who are hoping to shine at the World Cup later this year.

Down at Aston Villa, just weeks after TEAMtalk revealed that Manchester United will let Jadon Sancho leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, a German source has now claimed that the winger will ‘100%’ not return to Old Trafford and having named his likely next club.

With Brentford also named as a possible suitor for Sara, if you missed our exclusive last week, we revealed that the Bees will likely face a battle to retain the services of one of their own star men next season, with Manchester United very much on the player’s trail.