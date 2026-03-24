Man Utd closing on deal with ‘X-factor’ midfielder as ‘genuine’ interest in Tottenham standout emerges

Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano is claiming that Manchester United are closing in on a significant midfield signing boost, while TEAMtalk can reveal ‘genuine’ Red Devils interest in an impressive Tottenham Hotspur star.

United are currently well-placed to secure a top-five finish that should secure a return to Champions League football next season, a factor that’s expected to significantly boost the warchest of whoever is leading the team into the 2026/27 campaign.

Interim Man Utd boss Michael Carrick has done himself no harm, having chalked up seven wins in 10 games in charge, while his selection decisions have largely been spot on – including bringing the likes of Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo back into the fold, with both players primed to sign new contracts at Old Trafford.

Romano confirms Mainoo deal is ‘close’

The 20-year-old is expected to commit his long-term future at Old Trafford with a deal that will run until 2031, according to Romano’s post on X.

Negotiations which have been ongoing since January are ‘close’ to completion, with the club ‘optimistic’ of sealing a deal for a player who is back in the England reckoning ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

It’s reported that securing Mainoo’s long-term future has been labeled a ‘priority’ for INEOS, with the player still one of the club’s lowest-earning performers at around £20,000 per week – something the club are looking to rectify.

The proposed new deal is ever more remarkable given where Mainoo’s career was at while Ruben Amorim was still in charge at Old Trafford.

Indeed, the appointment of Carrick as caretaker boss in January has now emerged as a pivotal point in Mainoo’s career, with the midfielder immediately being restored to the starting XI in a change of formation and direction for the Red Devils.

Speaking about Mainoo back in February, former United midfielder Nicky Butt said: “I think with Kobbie, the only question isn’t his talent, it’s: can he get box to box?

“When he plays in a three, he doesn’t need to go box to box. He’s got that power and that pace to get past someone with ease. That’s a big X-factor.”

Indeed, Mainoo has now looked back since Carrick showed faith in the youngster, and now that bumper new deal appears to be just around the corner.

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United have ‘genuine’ interest in Tottenham star

Our sources can reveal that Manchester United have genuine interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie Gray this summer, with the midfielder almost certain to leave in the event of relegation, although they are not the only club keen on his signature.

The 20-year-old has been one of the few bright spots in a dismal domestic campaign for Spurs, showcasing his ability to play in numerous positions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, both at home and on the continent. And while sources can confirm that the former Leeds star is a player of concrete summer interest to United, they are far from the only side keen.

To that end, sources have stated that Borussia Dortmund are growing increasingly keen on a move for the England Under-21 midfielder themselves and will make their move if Tottenham end up in the Championship.

Having previously signed both Bellingham brothers, along with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jamie Gittens, the Bundesliga outfit are ready to sell their project to Gray as well and are confident they can convince him to swap London for Dortmund come the summer.

Much of Gray’s fate is interlinked with that of his club. If Tottenham do stay up they will be in a strong position to kep Gray, especailly when he is not actively seeking an exit.

However, if relegation ensues, then there is every chance of a sale in the region of around £45 million to £50m (up to €58m, $67m).

DON’T MISS: The seven Man Utd players out of contract in 2027 with two summer exits predicted

Carrick permanent job hopes soar

A trusted source has given a significant update on Michael Carrick’s chances of becoming the next permanent Manchester United head, although the Red Devils are also considering an approach for a world-class alternative.

United currently sit in third place in the Premier League under Carrick, who has chalked up seven wins and only one defeat in 10 games in caretaker charge at Old Trafford.

Carrick’s side have a great chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, which would bring crucial revenue flooding into Old Trafford ahead of what’s expected to be another busy summer of ins and outs.

Getting United back into the top level of European football would be some achievement for a club that was languishing under Ruben Amorim, and Sky Sports have provided an update on the Red Devils’ manager search.

They state that it will be ‘very hard’ for INEOS to look beyond Carrick for the permanent role if he earns a top-five finish, which is expected to be enough for Champions League football.

They add that United chiefs ‘have not made contact with any other candidates’, as things stand, although if they do change that approach and opt for someone else, it will be a coach with ‘stature and experience’, following the failed Amorim experiment.

The Independent’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney, revealed on Monday that United are poised to contact Luis Enrique amid heightening talk he could leave PSG this summer.

There can be no arguing that Enrique would be a spectacular appointment at Old Trafford, having won the quadruple with PSG last season.

Elsewhere, the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Oliver Glasner are all thought to be on United’s shortlist, too.

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More Man Utd news: Big-money Barcelona raid; Guimaraes chase latest

Manchester United could spend up to €100million (£86.5m) this summer to sign a top Barcelona talent, according to a report, with the Catalan giants seemingly open to selling three players.

Elsewhere, transfer uncertainty continues to swirl around Man Utd target Bruno Guimaraes, with TEAMtalk given fresh insight into Newcastle’s plans for one of their key men.

Finally, Rio Ferdinand has identified his four transfer priorities at United this summer, while also naming the one midfielder he believes his perfect for their system.