Italian champions Inter Milan are pushing hard to complete the signing of Union Saint-Gilloise winger Anan Khalaili, but TEAMtalk understands several Premier League clubs are closely monitoring the situation and could yet look to hijack the deal.

The Serie A giants have already opened negotiations with Union and have tabled an opening offer worth €20million (£17.1m / $22.9m) for the highly-rated Israeli international.

However, sources have confirmed the Belgian club are holding firm for a package closer to €30million (£25.6m / $34.3m), with talks between the two clubs continuing.

Khalaili has emerged as one of the most sought-after young wide players in Europe following an impressive breakthrough season after joining Union Saint-Gilloise in 2024.

The 21-year-old, who is capable of operating anywhere down the right flank, enjoyed a standout campaign last season, finishing with three goals and five assists as his reputation continued to soar.

Inter have now made him one of their priority attacking targets.

TEAMtalk understands the Nerazzurri are confident they can convince the player to move to the San Siro, believing Khalaili’s preference is to continue his career in Milan despite growing interest from elsewhere.

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Aston Villa, Everton among other Khalaili suitors

Inter do face competition from within Serie A for Khalaili.

Como, who are also battling Inter for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, have made enquiries about Khalaili as part of Cesc Fabregas’ ambitious recruitment drive.

However, Inter firmly believe Khalaili has his heart set on a move to the San Siro and remain optimistic they are leading the race.

The Italian giants are also aware they cannot afford to delay negotiations for too long.

TEAMtalk can reveal that a number of Premier League clubs have been tracking Khalaili’s progress and have made checks on his availability in recent weeks.

Aston Villa, Brighton, Everton and Leeds United are all among the clubs to show an interest in the winger, with each impressed by both his technical quality and long-term potential.

While none of those clubs have yet matched Inter’s formal approach, sources insist they remain attentive to developments and could yet become serious contenders should negotiations between Inter and Union fail to reach a conclusion.

For now, Inter remain firmly in pole position.

But until an agreement is reached on the transfer fee, the Serie A champions know they cannot take anything for granted, with Premier League interest providing a genuine threat as the race for one of Belgium’s brightest emerging talents.

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