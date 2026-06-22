Inter Milan and Curtis Jones have been left stunned by Liverpool’s valuation of the midfielder after seeing a second offer rejected, while sources have informed TEAMtalk of the tricky stand-off over the deal that is now unfolding.

Jones was heavily linked with Inter Milan in January after the Serie A side held talks over a potential deal. And while no move came to pass that month, the Italian champions have continued to pursue him and have now made him one of their major summer targets.

However, striking a deal is proving far from easy despite the midfielder saying YES to a proposed move and now considering his time at Anfield as over.

Indeed, the Italian champions stepped up their pursuit of Jones at the start of last week with an opening offer worth around £18million (€21m, $24m), but that approach was swiftly dismissed by Liverpool.

Inter responded with an improved package worth approximately £21million (€24m, $28m), only for that proposal to also be rejected – and we can reveal that the gap between the two clubs remains ‘significant’.

The 25-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his current contract at Anfield and, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, has made it clear that his preference is to join Inter this summer.

The Nerazzurri have been tracking Jones for some time and first explored a deal in January before deciding to return for him during the current window.

However, Liverpool’s stance has come as a major surprise in Italy and a compromise will need to be reached if a full agreement is to go through…

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TEAMtalk understands the Reds are standing firm on a valuation of around £35million (€40m, $46m) and believe the current state of the English transfer market – now inflated by Manchester City’s plans to spend £120m-plus on Elliot Anderson – fully justifies that figure despite Jones’ contract situation.

Anfield sources point to the premium attached to homegrown English talent and insist Jones remains a player of significant quality with plenty of value despite entering the final year of his deal.

Inter, though, do not share that view.

Sources close to the Serie A champions have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool’s reliance on Premier League market conditions is difficult to understand given the circumstances surrounding the player.

Their argument is simple: Jones has made it clear that he wants to move to Italy and is not considering a switch elsewhere in England, meaning there is no domestic bidding war driving up his value.

As a result, Inter believe Premier League valuations should not dictate negotiations. The Italians also point to the player’s contract.

With just 12 months remaining on his deal, they feel Liverpool’s negotiating position is weaker than the club is willing to acknowledge and that a more realistic valuation would be required if a deal is to be struck.

Jones’ camp are understood to share some of those sentiments.

Sources indicate the midfielder’s representatives believe a fee below £30million (€34.5m, $46m) would represent a fair compromise, taking into account both his quality and his contractual situation.

That valuation is considerably closer to Inter’s thinking than Liverpool’s current demands. The player’s desire to move is also well established.

Jones is understood to be excited by the prospect of joining the reigning Italian champions and sees Inter as the ideal next step in his career.

There is also a growing feeling that opportunities at Liverpool may remain limited, having started just 18 Premier League games in the 2025/26 campaign and with it suggested he is not very well suited to the high-energy game employed by new manager Andoni Iraola.

While highly respected within the club, Jones was not a guaranteed starter last season and there is little expectation that his role would dramatically increase under Iraola.

That has only strengthened his desire to secure a move to San Siro. Despite the frustration on all sides, negotiations are far from over. Inter have been planning this move for months and remain convinced that Jones wants the transfer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are open to doing business but are determined not to allow one of their academy graduates to leave for what they perceive to be below-market value.

As things stand, there remains a sizeable difference between the clubs’ respective valuations.

But with Jones committed to the move and Inter keen to press ahead, TEAMtalk understands further talks are expected as both sides attempt to bridge the gap.

Jones is not the only high-profile exit Liverpool are prepared to greenlight either, amid fresh claims that Tottenham are to put a mega-money five-year contract on the table for one of Arne Slot’s most trusted stars.

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