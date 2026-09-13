Man Utd overtake Liverpool in race for €50m Juventus star

Manchester United are the Premier League club most likely to move for Juventus’ Pierre Kalulu despite Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also showing interest in the defender, as per a report.

Bolstering their defence will be Man Utd’s priority at the end of the season, having improved their forward line and midfield in the last two summer windows respectively. As United are planning to sign up to four new defenders, the project could cost £500million in total.

Left-back remains a priority for the Red Devils after they failed to sign Lewis Hall over the summer, with the player instead penning a new contract at Newcastle United.

Man Utd could instead turn to Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert as a potential long-term successor for Luke Shaw.

Kalulu could be another good signing for INEOS, as he can operate as either a centre-half or right-back.

According to German source Fussball News, Kalulu is ‘in high demand’ as Man Utd, Liverpool, Spurs and Aston Villa are all keen on him.

Kalulu ‘is being closely watched by Manchester United in particular’, with Michael Carrick’s side described as ‘the most serious suitors’ in the transfer race.

United have sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old on ‘several occasions’, resulting in ‘detailed assessments’ of his ability.

Kalulu continues to prove his impressive versatility this season. He is a ‘natural centre-back’ but has played as a right-back in all three of Juve’s matches so far this term.

The report adds: ‘Juventus considers the French international an important part of their future plans and would prefer not to let him go.

‘Kalulu’s contract runs until June 30, 2029. Furthermore, Juventus are already considering a possible extension to secure the defender’s services for the long term.’

Man Utd quoted €45-50m for Pierre Kalulu

Juve want €45-50m (£39-43m) to sell Kalulu.

This is not the first time United and Liverpool have been linked with the player. It was claimed in May that he is a ‘top target’ for Liverpool but had been ‘offered’ to United.

Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch has also been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford.

Stuttgart want to keep Jeltsch in January, but a summer move could be on the cards in 2027 if his rapid rise continues.

Valuations of the 20-year-old vary from €35m (£30m) to €50m.

In addition to United, Jeltsch has also impressed clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have joined United in pursuing the ‘new Jude Bellingham’, we can reveal.