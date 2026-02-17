Fabrizio Romano names THREE midfielders on Man Utd ‘shortlist’ – Alexis Mac Allister NOT on it

Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring Alexis Mac Allister to Old Trafford from Liverpool in the summer of 2026.

The Daily Mirror reported on February 16, 2026, that Man Utd are planning to raid Liverpool for Mac Allister. The Red Devils’ co-owner, Ratcliffe, is personally keen on a deal for the 27-year-old midfielder, who won the 2024/25 Premier League title with Liverpool and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

This comes after TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, revealed that Man Utd plan to spend £200million on new players this summer, if the club secure Champions League football for next season.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign at least one top-class midfielder this summer.

Elliot Anderson, Joao Gomes, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are among the names on Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox’s list.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have also joined the race for Sandro Tonali, who could leave Newcastle United at the end of the season and is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, too.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now backed our claim on Anderson, Baleba and Tonali, reporting that they are on Man Utd’s shortlist.

The Italian journalist, though, has poured cold water on suggestions that Man Utd have their eyes on Mac Allister, too.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “To answer your questions, at the moment I am not aware of anything really concrete or really strong in terms of links between Man Utd and Mac Allister.

“You know, because I told you several times, Man Utd will be really busy with midfielders in the summer.

“I expect Man Utd to be really, really busy in that position.

“It could be one, it could be two, so it could be a really interesting point.

“Before Man Utd decide who are or who is the new midfielder they want to bring to the club, they need to clarify two points.

“The first one is Champions League football or not, and that’s going to be important to understand the budget for a midfielder or midfielders.

“And the manager. We have to see what happens with Michael Carrick or another permanent manager.

“So, Man Utd will not decide in February about the midfielder. They have a shortlist with some names being considered, being monitored.

“Among those names, there are several options.

“I told you already, for example, that Elliot Anderson is really appreciated. I told you that Baleba was a top target with Amorim as a coach, let’s see what happens next now with Amorim no longer there.

“I told you also that Sandro Tonali is appreciated by Man Utd, Arsenal, Juventus in Italy.

“So, there is going to be plenty of movements for these players.

“But before we know who is the player Man Utd want, we need to be patient.

“At the moment, with Alexis Mac Allister, there is nothing really advanced or concrete or started in terms of conversations.”

