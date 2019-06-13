Liverpool once again linked with £71m move for Italy playmaker

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to sanction a summer move for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Italian winger is one of the biggest prospects in Serie A, and after Fiorentina finished a disappointing 16th in the league, many expected him to move on to bigger things – with Juventus and Inter Milan most seriously linked.

La Viola recently attempted to quash speculation by claiming that that Chiesa will be staying in Florence in a club statement via their website, insisting that he is a cornerstone of their project.

While speaking to reporters last week, Chiesa revealed how he deals with the interest from other clubs: “The interest of certain clubs makes me happy. How do I handle these offers?

“I put my cell on airplane mode. So far I have yet to speak to anyone at the club. The announcement that was posted. I repeat, I didn’t talk to anyone at the club.”

However, this seemingly has not deterred Liverpool in their pursuit of Chiesa, as Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (via Madaboutepl.com) claim the Anfield club are still interested in striking a potential deal.

The 21-year-old winger – who has scored 22 goals in 113 appearances for them over three years – is under contract until 2022, and apparently carries a valuation of €80million (£71m).

Several outlets have stated that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to replace Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, with the Swiss international possible set to depart Anfield due to a lack of consistent game time.

