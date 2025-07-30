Liverpool have verbally agreed a deal with Alexander Isak and how much he’s expected to earn if completing a switch has been revealed, while Manchester United have rubbed salt in Newcastle’s wounds with a move of their own.

Liverpool are ready to smash the British transfer record for the second time in the same summer. After committing to a package worth £116m when signing Florian Wirtz, the Reds are prepared to go one better for Alexander Isak.

The first step in Liverpool’s chase is getting the green light from the player and securing personal terms.

Various sources over the past 72 hours – some trusted, others not so much – have claimed Liverpool already have Isak’s approval to join.

Now, a more respected journalist in the form of Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has confirmed a verbal agreement has been struck.

Taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: “Understand: Alexander Isak has already reached a verbal agreement in principle with Liverpool over a contract running until 2031.

“Isak wants to make the move to Liverpool as early as this transfer window. The clubs are in contact.

“His salary at Liverpool would be similar to that of Hugo Ekitike’s.”

Reports differ as to how much Ekitike is pocketing since completing his own transfer to Anfield, though all concur his weekly wages are in excess of £200,000.

With Liverpool safe in the knowledge Isak wants to join and no other club posing a threat, an official bid is the next step.

As Plettenberg mentioned, Liverpool and Newcastle have opened talks over Isak’s transfer and the Magpies will hope to collect as close to their £150m valuation as possible.

Double Newcastle disaster

Newcastle’s aim just one month ago was to retain Isak AND sign Ekitike. Liverpool ruthlessly shoved the Magpies aside for Ekitike and now look odds on to poach their talismanic striker too.

The bad news doesn’t end there for Newcastle, however, with David Ornstein, Ben Jacobs and Plettenberg all bringing news of Man Utd stepping up their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.

The RB Leipzig ace is the player Newcastle have identified as the perfect replacement for Isak. But per the latest updates, Sesko favours a move to Old Trafford and Man Utd are stepping on the accelerator.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Man Utd open formal talks for Benjamin Sesko after sending a secret delegation to Germany.

“Christopher Vivell driving. Ruben Amorim put forward Ollie Watkins. Newcastle remain in the race. Both hoping price drops to €70m.”

Providing his take, Ornstein stated: “Manchester United prioritising Benjamin Sesko if striker signed this summer.

“22-year-old now preferred option for Man Utd and informal contact made with RB Leipzig.

“Slovenia international also remains top target for Newcastle United: Newcastle pursuit continues.”

According to Plettenberg, Sesko will choose Man Utd over Newcastle when decision time comes.

He wrote: “There is and was always a feeling that Sesko would choose Man Utd over all other current options.”

TIMELINE: How Liverpool moved for Alexander Isak

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Florian Plettenberg confirms Liverpool have a verbal agreement on personal terms in place with Isak.