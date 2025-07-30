Man Utd cause Liverpool chances of signing Alexander Isak to SLUMP

Liverpool may yet be denied the chance to sign Alexander Isak thanks in part to Manchester United, a report has explained.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Isak and the Reds are working on an official bid after opening club-to-club negotiations with Newcastle.

Despite the Swede’s talents, Liverpool are the only club in the mix for Isak, thus decreasing Newcastle’s chances of extracting maximum value if they do cash in.

The Magpies value Isak at £150m, while Liverpool are understood to view £120m as a fairer price. A deal at Liverpool’s price point would still shatter the British transfer record set by Florian Wirtz’s £116m arrival earlier this summer.

But after losing out to Liverpool for Hugo Ekitike, Newcastle have been forced to turn their search for an Isak successor elsewhere.

Their gaze is firmly fixed on Benjamin Sesko and according to Fabrizio Romano, they are prepared to pay “whatever it takes” to seal a deal, both in terms of transfer fee and player wages.

However, despite having Champions League football on offer, Newcastle are growing increasingly resigned to losing out to Man Utd in the race for Sesko.

The RB Leipzig ace favours a switch to Old Trafford and per Romano, Man Utd could trump Newcastle by including Rasmus Hojlund as a makeweight. Despite Hojlund’s sub-par spell in England, he is reportedly a ‘dream’ target at Leipzig.

According to the latest from The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Newcastle will not let Isak go if unable to sign a worthy replacement.

The fact the player is angling for a move to Anfield will reportedly not dissuade Newcastle from forcing him to stay if a suitable replacement isn’t found.

Hope explained: “Newcastle would only contemplate a sale if it was ‘right for the club’ – as Eddie Howe has stated repeatedly – and that would mean having replacements with at least one foot in the door.

“If they miss out on Sesko, an alternative will have to be identified before an exit for Isak would be considered.”

Adding to the speculation Sesko is bound for Man Utd and not Newcastle, Hope stated: “The Magpies remain in the race for the RB Leipzig striker but, with Manchester United also pursuing the Slovenian, there is a feeling internally that their chances of landing him have faded.”

Who else are Newcastle considering?

Man Utd have narrowed their own striker search down to two names – Sesko and Ollie Watkins.

Ruben Amorim is understood to favour Watkins, but the club’s pursuit of Sesko – which is being led by Christopher Vivell – is taking priority.

If Man Utd were to sign Sesko, Hope suggested Newcastle could then move for Watkins. The Magpies are also in the mix for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham.

Hope added: “Deals are active for both Sesko and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, and we can reveal that Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz has been added to the shortlist in recent days.

“Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is another option, especially if Sesko chooses Man United.”

Villa are yet to open the doors to selling Watkins and their hefty £60m valuation is one reason why Man Utd are moving for Sesko instead.

Watkins is proven in the Premier League but aged 29, would have little-to-no-resale value for a buying club.

