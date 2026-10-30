Calvert-Lewin reaches decision on joining Man Utd or signing new Leeds deal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move to Man Utd

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has decided whether to sign for Manchester United in January or extend his contract with Leeds United, according to a trusted source.

Calvert-Lewin scored 14 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season, and he has been in even better form this campaign. The striker has netted five times in 10 matches so far, with four of those goals coming in the league.

That includes a goal against Man Utd at Elland Road on October 18, which helped Leeds to pick up a 1-1 draw.

Calvert-Lewin’s impressive form has caught the attention of Man Utd recruitment officials.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell revealed on Thursday that Man Utd are exploring the market for a new striker in January, with Calvert-Lewin a player being considered.

Whitwell added that the Red Devils will find it difficult to sign Calvert-Lewin as Leeds want to hand him a new deal, while the rivalry between the two clubs is another likely stumbling block.

BBC Sport’s Man Utd reporter, Simon Stone, has now confirmed that the 29-year-old has decided to stay at Leeds.

Stone wrote: ‘England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to sign a new contract at Leeds United.’

He added: ‘The news will come as a blow to Manchester United, who are looking at bringing in a forward in January after Benjamin Sesko was ruled out for an extended period as he tries to recover from a shin injury.’

Sesko will not return to full fitness until at least January, as per Whitwell.

Man Utd will now be forced to go in a different direction. Potential solutions include Club Brugge hitman Nicolo Tresoldi, Igor Matanovic of Freiburg or Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Michael Carrick’s side have been ambitiously linked with a ‘blockbuster’ move for a superstar striker worth £80-100m, too.

Man Utd ‘want to sign a striker’ – Fabrizio Romano

On Friday morning, Fabrizio Romano discussed Man Utd’s striker chase by saying: “Considering the Sesko situation, and considering that Joshua Zirkzee remains one to watch for 2027 – there is a chance for Zirkzee to leave – so considering these factors, and that Man Utd are struggling up front, Man Utd have decided to explore the strikers market for January.

“So, Manchester United are looking for a No 9, a traditional striker.

“Let’s see what’s gonna be available on the market, let’s see what kind of opportunities there will be. But Man Utd want to sign a striker, that’s the update.

“Man Utd want to consider a move regardless of what happens with the coach. So, unless a new manager arrives and says, ‘I don’t want a striker’, which sounds unlikely because United clearly need something up front, the club started exploring opportunities for a new central striker.”

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that Barcelona have made an approach for a wantaway Man Utd star.