Liverpool could have more joy pursuing Antonio Nusa after failing to land his RB Leipzig teammate Yan Diomande

Liverpool have received encouragement that a deal for a player who recently scored a world-class goal at the 2026 World Cup finals is very much possible this summer, while Yan Diomande has been strongly warned he may have blundered opting to snub the Reds for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Merseyside giants have been left cursing their luck after months of groundwork over a deal for Diomande came to nothing after it was revealed that the Ivorian has made a clear desire to join PSG.

And with talks underway over a potential blockbuster deal to prise the teenage livewire away from Leipzig, Liverpool have been forced to quickly reassess their options and find a suitable replacement to fill the sizeable shoes vacated by Mohamed Salah.

A report earlier this week revealed that the club’s overlords, FSG, now have a six-player wishlist of potential candidates to sign, though none, it would seem, appear quite as exciting as Diomande.

Perhaps that failure is a blessing in disguise, though, with Leipzig remaining determined to retain the teenager for another year at least. As a result, Diomande’s sale to PSG cannot be assumed to be a straightforward process.

However, with the Bundesliga side needing a major sale this summer to help with their own squad rebuilding plans, Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has revealed that Leipzig will instead consider offloading another of their star attackers, Antonio Nusa.

The Norwegian caught the eye this week with a brilliant goal – ironically against Diomande’s Ivory Coast – as his nation claimed a 2-1 win to reach the last 16 of the World Cup finals.

Discussing the possibility that Leipzig could be open to Nusa’s sale, Hinze said on X: “Antonio Nusa is a key player for Norway and an important figure for RB Leipzig. He’s not considered untouchable this summer, but Leipzig would prefer to keep the 21-year-old,” Hinze posted on X.

“Asking price is €60m (£51m, $68m) or more. However, one thing remains clear: Leipzig need to make a major sale for financial reasons. No offers have come in for Lukeba yet, and the club is still determined to keep Diomande.”

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While Nusa, at the price quoted, represents a potential temptation, it is worth noting that the winger prefers to play off the left flank – a position in which Liverpool are already well covered with Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and new signing Victor Munoz also preferring to play there.

Furthermore, his record of 21 goal contributions (10 scored, 11 assists) for Leipzig across 71 appearances does not exactly strike you as prolific.

In all likelihood, and despite Leipzig’s openness to sell, Liverpool will likely look elsewhere.

Sadly, those Diomande links now look dead, though former Chelsea striker Salomon Kalou reckons his compatriot may have blundered in choosing the Parc des Princes over Anfield, believing a move to Liverpool would have been best for his career.

“I think he has something about him – at his young age, he already has the confidence. You can see he is very confident about what he can do on the pitch,” Kalou told ESPN.

“I think if that’s the choice – to go to PSG – there’s a reason behind it. PSG is a team that is winning everything at the moment, so why not if he wants to be in a team that wins everything?

“If you ask me, between the Premier League and Ligue 1 – where a player can develop most, I would say the Premier League – but [PSG] is a top club and a team that can win everything.

“His confidence about himself shows already that he understands that if he wants to be among the best, he needs to show it. He is doing that for Ivory Coast at the moment, so we are happy and we are proud of what we are doing for the country.”

Back in May, it was claimed that Nusa was one of three Leipzig stars that Liverpool were keen on this summer.

Meanwhile, another winger strongly linked with Liverpool is Bradley Barcola and, while again, left-sided, he is capable of playing across the frontline.

However, any hopes the Reds had of securing a daring raid on PSG for the France star have been hit with a seismic triple blow.