Massive Man Utd boost as Chelsea star suffers ‘grade three’ muscle tear

Another critical Chelsea player won’t be available to play when Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

It’s make or break for Michael Carrick on Saturday, with the under-fire Man Utd boss in desperate need of a positive result in the capital.

Man Utd have won just two matches all season and none in their last eight contests. In United’s two previous games, they’ve tasted defeat by three-goal margins.

Carrick and Man Utd need all the help they can get for the lunchtime kick-off, and help has arrived in the form of injury news at Stamford Bridge.

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Reece James and Joao Pedro – two of Chelsea’s biggest stars – are both out of the contest. James is sidelined following knee surgery, while Pedro is laid low with a thigh injury. Starting goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, will also miss out while recuperating from a fractured jaw.

And according to fresh updates on Friday afternoon, Chelsea will be without arguably their best defender too, Maxence Lacroix.

The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s League Cup defeat to Liverpool in midweek.

Per RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, the hamstring issue is serious, with Lacroix tearing the muscle.

Maxence Lacroix suffers hamstring tear

He wrote on X: ‘After sustaining an injury against Liverpool on Wednesday, Maxence Lacroix underwent medical examinations which confirmed a hamstring tear.

‘He is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. He will miss this weekend’s clash against Manchester United and has also been ruled out of France’s November international camp.

‘His return before the end of the year remains uncertain.’

Soon after, Ben Jacobs verified the news, with sources telling him Lacroix has suffered a grade three hamstring tear.

‘BREAKING: Fears Maxence Lacroix is out until the New Year with a hamstring injury,’ Jacobs wrote on X.

‘Sources say Lacroix sustained a grade three tear against Liverpool. Xabi Alonso said today it will be “a few weeks” until Lacroix is fully fit, but it is not thought Lacroix will be back immediately after the November break.

‘Although Chelsea are yet to put a definitive timescale on a return, @talkSPORT understands Lacroix is facing at least two months out.’

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Defence has been Chelsea’s weakest point this term, with the Blues shipping an eye-watering 15 goals in just eight Premier League matches so far.

That’s two more than United (13) who sit all the way down in 16th position. Most alarmingly for Chelsea, they’ve conceded more goals (15) than Sunderland (14) who sit rock bottom of the table.

And without their starting stopper, James and now Lacroix, Carrick will be hopeful United’s attackers – which will once again include Bruno Fernandes – feast on Alonso’s crippled rearguard.