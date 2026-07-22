Tottenham insider John Wenham feels a move for a Manchester City star who’s a long-standing target at Spurs is inevitable this summer, but there’s some worry.

Having splashed around £230million improving defence and midfield this summer, Roberto De Zerbi is looking to the attack. Tottenham‘s summer so far has been exceptional, but they might well struggle if they don’t improve in the final third.

Man City man Savinho – rated in the £60m bracket – has long been a target, with TEAMtalk aware they tried to sign him in January, and club insider Wenham feels the move is inevitable, but there’s some worry.

He told Tottenham News: “I can only see it happening because it’s been talked about so much for so long going back to last summer.

“I’m slightly concerned that nobody else is seemingly interested in him. It’s just been made clear from the outset that it’s Tottenham, Tottenham, Tottenham.

“I’m worried that he doesn’t contribute too many goals but maybe his time at Tottenham will flourish and they’ve seen something in him that will continue to be linked with him for two summer transfer windows now.

“I think that is a deal that will end up happening and we’ll see Savinho at Tottenham.”

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Spurs close in on Savinho

TEAMtalk revealed in January that Savinho was open to switching Manchester for north London. He could have added the attacking spark that pulled Spurs out of a relegation battle that saw them finish 17th.

But Pep Guardiola wanted to keep him, so the winger’s transfer was unable to be completed.

Now, it seems there shall be no such issues with landing the City man.

TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham are closing in on the transfer of Savinho, with new boss De Zerbi reigniting the club’s chase this summer.

The chase was accelerated after the club decided against going after attacking targets such as Rafael Leao.

Talks between Spurs and City are progressing well, and the fee for Savinho is expected to be £60million.

Indeed, City’s tune has changed from January, and with the big hitters now willing to do business, it appears it’s only a matter of time before Savinho is heading south.

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