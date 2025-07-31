The 10 most expensive American transfers of all time, including FOUR Premier League signings

The United States are currently producing more footballing talent than ever before and a number of players have been the subject of big-money transfers.

While most MLS sides still have a limited transfer budget, clubs in Europe’s top five leagues are now willing to spend a lot of money on American talents.

Here, TEAMtalk have taken a look at the 10 most expensive transfers involving American players and how they fared after making the move.

Note: all transfer fees are in dollars and are also inclusive of potential add-ons, although not all will have been fully activated.

10. Tyler Adams – $24.1m

Year: 2022

From: RB Leipzig

To: Leeds United

Having played under Jesse Marsch at New York Red Bulls, Adams reunited with his compatriot at Leeds United in 2022.

The midfielder was a standout performer for Leeds during the early part of the 2022/23 campaign, and he captained the USMNT at the World Cup in Qatar.

But a hamstring injury made him miss a number of important games during the end-of-season run-in that ultimately resulted in Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

The 26-year-old left Elland Road a few weeks later and returned to the Premier League but more on that later…

9. Christian Pulisic – $24.2m

Year: 2023

From: Chelsea

To: AC Milan

After falling down the pecking order at Chelsea, Pulisic joined AC Milan in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth up to $24.2million.

The winger has since rediscovered his best form at the San Siro, registering 32 goals and 23 assists in 100 appearances in all competitions.

“I’ve been given freedom here at Milan and I feel the trust everyone has in me, from my teammates to the coach, the management and the fans,” he said.

“The club gave me a great opportunity by signing me, and I must improve every year, work hard and keep stepping up my performance.”

Pulisic prods home the loose ball 🇺🇸#MilanBologna pic.twitter.com/br09NoTT1O — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 10, 2025

8. Brenden Aaronson – $28m

Year: 2022

From: Red Bull Salzburg

To: Leeds United

Alongside Adams, Marsch also reunited with Aaronson in the summer of 2022 after Leeds United paid a $28million fee to Red Bull Salzburg.

The midfielder struggled to adapt to Premier League football and finished his debut season with just one goal and three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

A relegation clause allowed the USMNT international to leave on loan, and he spent the 2023/24 season at Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

He made a surprise return to Elland Road in 2024/25 and helped Leeds get back into the Premier League by registering nine goals and two assists in the Championship.

7. Tyler Adams – $29.2m

Year: 2023

From: Leeds United

To: Bournemouth

Adams had a time-limited relegation clause as part of his Leeds United contract, making him available for $25.4million.

Chelsea triggered the clause but pulled out of the deal due to concerns over his hamstring injury and Bournemouth then expressed their interest in the midfielder.

But Leeds insisted that his release clause had expired and Bournemouth ultimately had to pay an extra $3.8million to get the deal over the line.

He made just three appearances in an injury-plagued debut season with the Cherries but bounced back to become a key part of their side in the 2024/25 campaign.

6. Weston McKennie – $30.1m

Year: 2021

From: Schalke

To: Juventus

McKennie spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Juventus, who then paid Schalke an initial $22.3million and $7.8million in add-ons to make it a permanent deal.

The midfielder initially remained a key player under Massimiliano Allegri but his 2021/22 season was cut short by a metatarsal injury.

He then had a disastrous loan spell at Leeds United in the second half of the 2022/23 season but has since worked his way back into favour at the Allianz Stadium.

The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Juventus’s 2024 Coppa Italia final win over Atalanta and has now made over 150 appearances for the club.

5. Sergino Dest – $30.5m

Year: 2020

From: Ajax

To: Barcelona

Following an impressive breakthrough season at Ajax in 2019/20, Dest joined Barcelona in a deal worth an initial $24.5million and $6million in add-ons.

He made 41 appearances in all competitions in his debut season and won the Copa del Rey, making him the first USMNT international to lift the trophy.

But the Dutch-born right-back fell out of favour after the manager who signed him, Ronald Koeman, was replaced by Xavi in November 2021.

He had loan spells at AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven before joining the latter on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Dest’s first goal for Barcelona 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/HSg3lj8fRo — GOAL (@goal) December 2, 2020

4. Johnny Cardoso – $34.8m

Year: 2025

From: Real Betis

To: Atletico Madrid

Having moved to Brazil at just three months old, Cardoso launched his professional career with Internacional before joining Real Betis in January 2024.

The New Jersey-born midfielder went from strength to strength during his 18 months in Betis and has now completed a $34.8million move to Atletico Madrid.

“He’s a great signing who can bring a lot to Atletico, who also may help open the U.S. market,” former Atletico midfielder Mario Suarez said.

“He’s young, he’s very dynamic, he’s good in the air, he has scored goals from set plays. He’s very complete.”

3. Malik Tillman – $41m

Year: 2025

From: PSV

To: Bayer Leverkusen

After selling Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen identified Tillman as the ideal replacement for the Germany international.

The Bundesliga side triggered the $41million release clause in his PSV Eindhoven contract, making him their joint-club-record signing.

“In Malik Tillman we have gained another player who has great ability and is very dangerous in front of goal,” Leverkusen’s managing director for sport, Simon Rolfes said.

“He can play in midfield either as a number 10 or as a number 8. Malik is an absolute top signing for us.”

2. Folarin Balogun – $43.4m

Year: 2023

From: Arsenal

To: Monaco

An Arsenal academy graduate, Balogun made just 10 first-team appearances for the Gunners but shot to prominence during a loan spell at Reims in 2022/23.

The USMNT international netted 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances and his form attracted interest from a number of European clubs.

Monaco won the race for his signature by paying Arsenal an initial $32.5million and another $10.9million in add-ons, taking the overall package to $43.4million.

The 24-year-old striker is yet to justify that transfer fee, scoring just eight goals in his debut season and four goals in 2024/25.

Folarin Balogun is back at it 🥶🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mlDotb6ah9 — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 4, 2025

1. Christian Pulisic – $73.1m

Year: 2019

From: Borussia Dortmund

To: Chelsea

His second entry on this list, Pulisic made his senior breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund and was widely regarded as one of the best young players in the world.

Chelsea fought off competition from Arsenal and Liverpool to sign the then-20-year-old in a $73.1million deal in January 2019.

He made a strong start to his Stamford Bridge career and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award in 2019/20.

The winger also became the first American to appear in a Champions League final after coming on as a substitute in Chelsea’s victory against Manchester City in 2020/21.

But he struggled with injuries and a lack of consistency over the following two years and joined AC Milan in 2023, having registered 26 goals and 21 assists in 141 appearances in all competitions.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive transfers in history: Wirtz to Liverpool 6th, no catching Neymar