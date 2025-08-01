Newcastle tipped to tell Liverpool to swap Alexander Isak for ‘unshakable’ £48m star

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Liverpool managwer Arne Slot, who is ready to offload Darwin Nunez

Stuart Pearce has named the Liverpool player that Newcastle United should ask for in exchange for Alexander Isak, as TEAMtalk analyses whether a swap deal involving the Anfield star and the Swedish striker could happen.

Isak is the most talked-about player in the summer transfer market at the moment, with Liverpool determined to sign the Newcastle striker. Despite signing Hugo Ekitike, the Premier League champions are keen on the former Real Sociedad star, having already spent close to £300million (€346m, $395m) on seven new players in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was the first journalist to exclusively break the news on July 24 that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave and is keen on joining Liverpool.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Isak is disappointed at Newcastle’s lack of investment in major signings this summer and does not think that he is going to win major honours at the Premier League club.

Since TEAMtalk broke the news, it has been reported that Liverpool have a deal in place with Isak to sign him on a five-year contract with an option for an extra 12 months.

The Athletic has reported that Liverpool have had a ‘formal offer’ for Isak turned down, with Fabrizio Romano revealing it was worth £120m plus add-ons. The Magpies have offered the striker a new contract with a release clause set for 2026, but he has made up his mind to leave St. James’ Park for good this summer.

With Isak determined to leave, Newcastle have to continue to search for a potential replacement.

Benjamin Sesko is a top target for Newcastle, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Magpies have already offered the RB Leipzig and Slovenia international striker a five-year contract.

However, the latest indications are that Newcastle will miss out on the signing of Sesko to Manchester United.

Former Newcastle star Pearce already has an alternative in mind, urging Eddie Howe to ask for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in exchange for Isak.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are ready to sell Nunez in the summer transfer window.

Nunez lost his place in the Liverpool starting line-up last season, and with Ekitike and potentially Isak coming in, the Uruguay international is going to fall further down in the pecking order under manager Arne Slot.

Pearce told ChronicleLive: “The title is over if Liverpool get Isak, yes. They’ve ended up investing in what they’ve got and bring him and his goals through the door to add to [Mohamed] Salah would be incredible.

“I think if a deal does get hashed with Newcastle. I think maybe [Darwin] Nunez going in the opposite direction to Newcastle might be the way that make Newcastle better off. In my opinion, Nunez might be the one full of energy. He might just be the one that the new Newcastle fans take to.

“He creates chances for himself, for sure. He’s just been a little bit wasteful over time. If he gets that right, all of a sudden he’ll be a very effective replacement for Isak.”

Pearce continued: “So if I was Newcastle, I would say, look, if at the end of the day we’re going to lose Isak, send Nunez to us and then we’ll have a bash with him. You’ve played at Newcastle, they just love their own players up there, especially the forwards, don’t they? You know, I can see, you’ve seen Nunez, he goes in, he misses a chance, he misses another one, but he keeps going.

“He’s unshakable in that respect. And you think that’s a great trait to have as a striker. It’s the ones that pull their neck in and don’t get into missing chances. So, I think I could see him playing for Newcastle, I really could, if they needed a replacement.”

Could Alexander Isak – Darwin Nunez swap deal be possible?

Newcastle rejecting a bid for Isak shows how adamant they are to keep the striker, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool return with a new bid.

If Liverpool do increase their offer and Isak maintains his stance of leaving, then a compromise will have to be reached.

With Sesko looking likely to join Man Utd, Newcastle will have to search for a replacement, and a potential swap deal involving Nunez and Isak could be a solution.

Newcastle have been linked with Nunez, with SportBild reporting last month that the Uruguayan is on the Magpies’ radar.

Liverpool want at least €55m (£47.7m, $63m) for Nunez, with Juventus interested in the striker, according to the Italian media.

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.