Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis claims his club are in the driving seat to sign in-demand striker Krzysztof Piatek in January.

Poland hitman Piatek has been subjected to interest from clubs all around Europe, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all linked with his €35m signature, while Barcelona have also been credited with an interest too.

It also emerged on Monday that Roma had agreed personal terms with the Polish star as the race to sign one of Serie A’s hottest prospects took another turn.

However, if De Laurentiis is to be believed, it is actually Napoli who are frontrunners for his signature.

The controversial Napoli chief, speaking to il Corriere dello Sport, has made a bold statement regarding the goalscoring machine, declaring: “Piatek, I will buy him. It’s true that I’ve spoken about Piatek with Preziosi (Genoa president) and even with the player’s agent. We will meet again.”

The striker has enjoyed a sensational rise to the top since signing for Genoa, where the forward has scored 14 goals in 10 games so far this season.

Tipped to be Poland’s answer to an ageing Robert Lewandowski, the attacker only joined the Italian side in the summer for around €4million, after a stellar season with Polish side Cracovia.

