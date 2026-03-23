A quartet of Manchester United stars are all being linked with shock moves to European giants Napoli, with their sporting director, Giovanni Manna, reportedly jetting in for ‘meetings’ over potential transfers.

A busy summer is anticipated at Old Trafford, and with several stars facing uncertain futures, Napoli are said to be ready to try and take advantage.

As reported by CalcioNapoli24, journalist Carlo Alvino has claimed that Napoli are looking to sign Man Utd players who will be out of contract in the summer.

The Italian outlet goes on to name Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia and Tom Heaton as potential arrivals at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The four stars are indeed on contracts that will expire at the season’s end, and there are varying levels of uncertainty surrounding their futures. The fact that Napoli director Manna has allegedly flown to England for ‘possible meetings regarding next season’s strengthening campaign’ has sent the rumours into overdrive.

Man Utd left-back Malacia, 26, is hinted to be the most likely arrival, though the report leaves it open to which of the Red Devils stars could be brought in.

However, we can explain why the report looks way off the mark and that one of those aforementioned stars is highly unlikely to be following in Scott McTominay’s footsteps by moving to Naples…

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Man Utd planning to keep rumoured Napoli target

Maguire is arguably the most important player of the four, having played a crucial role in United’s success since Michael Carrick was appointed interim manager in January.

Despite making a blunder and receiving a red card in Man Utd’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Friday, Maguire has otherwise been superb, and is a key reason why the Red Devils sit third in the Premier League table.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed on March 21 that the 33-year-old is now on the verge of signing a new one-year contract extension with Man Utd.

The deal will also include a club option for another season, meaning Man Utd will have control of his future until 2028. Therefore, he is set to stay for at least another campaign.

We understand Maguire has rejected advances Tottenham, Everton, West Ham and Sunderland to stay with the Red Devils.

As for Casemiro, Malacia, and Heaton, they will be considering their options for next term.

Casemiro has already announced his intention to leave when his contract expires, though some at Man Utd, including Carrick, believe he is deserving of a new one-year deal, after impressing hugely under the interim boss.

Malacia, on the other hand, has largely failed to force his way back into the fold, so a new challenge in Serie A could be appealing to him.

39-year-old back-up goalkeeper old Heaton will likely be a free agent this summer – though it would be a huge shock to see the veteran continue his playing days with Napoli, despite the rumours. Retirement from the game and a possible coaching role at Old Trafford seems more likely for him, which further discredits the report.

Latest Man Utd news: Monaco duo wanted / Bruno Guimaraes talks

Meanwhile, we revealed in an update earlier today how Man Utd are interested in Monaco pair Maghnes Akliouche and Lamine Camara – viewing them as potential new signings this summer.

The Red Devils had scouts in attendance to watch the duo impress in Monaco’s win over Lyon on Sunday, but they weren’t alone, as Newcastle’s scouts were also there to assess them.

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that talks have taken place between Man Utd and the agents of Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

We have explained why it will be very tough to lure the Brazilian from St James’ Park, but a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ gives the Red Devils cause for optimism.

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