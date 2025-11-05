Newcastle United are reportedly aiming to beat Premier League rivals Liverpool to the signing of a South American standout who has been excelling for club and country, although they face a potential stumbling block in getting a deal over the line.

The St James’ Park outfit had what has been described as a ‘chaotic’ summer, as they spent virtually the whole window digging their heels in over Alexander Isak before eventually buckling to Liverpool.

Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa arrived to offset the loss of the prolific Swede and, although Newcastle remain in the hunt for more attacking reinforcements in January, they also have their focus on bringing in defensive talent too.

Desite sme impressive results in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, the Premier League campaign has been a disappointment so far, with Eddie Howe’s defence buckling at West Ham over the weekend in a 3-1 defeat.

That has led to the Toon boss weighing up fresh targets to bolster that backline, one of which is highly-rated Club Brugge star Joel Ordonez.

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Newcastle are looking to beat out Liverpool and also Aston Villa to the signing of the Ecuador international centre-back.

However, there is one caveat when it comes to trying to secure the 21-year-old’s signature, his current contract status.

As O’Rourke explained, Brugge are in a strong negotiating position when it comes to Ordonez and securing the maximum value for his services, if they do opt to sell.

He told FI, when speaking about Ordonez’s chances of a move: “Liverpool, obviously we know about their defensive issues. He’s been linked to Aston Villa who are also admirers of him and Newcastle as well have been keeping tabs on the Ecuador international’s situation.

“He’s done very well for Club Brugge, playing in the Champions League, playing at the highest level and has been outstanding for Ecuador in their successful qualification to the World Cup.

“There was obviously speculation around his future in the summer, but Brugge managed to keep hold of him and tied him down to a new contract in September that runs until 2029.”

Botman concerns spark Newcastle defensive hunt

Perhaps Newcastle’s main focus when it comes to hunting new defensive talent stems from continued reports that top clubs are chasing Toon star Sven Botman.

Liverpool have been tipped for another damaging raid on Tyneside to sign the Dutchman, as they look to fix their own defensive issues and doubts over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future.

And, while new sporting director Ross Wilson has been tasked with tying Botman down to a lucrative new contract, it’s no great surprise to see Newcastle targeting the likes of the highly-rated Ordonez.

Ordonez, meanwhile, could actually be being lined up as a straight replacement for Fabian Schar in Howe’s first-team squad.

The veteran Switzerland international, who has made over 250 appearances for the club, will be out of contract in the summer – although he has hinted he is open to extending his stay.

Either way, the January window will be worth watching for Newcastle fans as the club look to bring in new recruits at both ends of the pitch.

