Whether Kobbie Mainoo will be able to leave Manchester United has been revealed

Kobbie Mainoo’s hopes of a January loan move to boost his 2026 World Cup prospects have hit a major roadblock, with sources confirming Manchester United have little intention of sanctioning his departure.

Manager Ruben Amorim is determined to retain the 20-year-old midfielder for squad depth, despite Mainoo’s ongoing struggle for regular minutes.

The England international, who dazzled in United‘s 2023/24 injury crisis, has started sparingly this season amid fierce competition from Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and others.

Sources close to the player say he is “deeply frustrated,” fearing stagnation could cost him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the North America-hosted tournament.

“Kobbie knows he needs consistent football to develop and stay in the England picture,” one insider revealed.

“Sitting on the bench at United won’t help his cause.”

Despite his limited game time, Amorim views Mainoo as vital cover in a midfield plagued by injuries and inconsistency. The Portuguese tactician, appointed to steady the ship at Old Trafford, is unwilling to weaken his options mid-season, even temporarily. This stance has left Mainoo in limbo, with a loan now looking increasingly unlikely.

DON’T MISS: Onana only fifth on horror £375m list of most expensive Man Utd flops who left on loan

Mainoo interest remains

Interest remains high from across the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring the situation, with Thomas Frank keen to add mobility and vision to his midfield.

Newcastle United see Mainoo as a key target in their European push, while Manchester City continue to weigh a controversial cross-city swoop.

Brentford have also identified mobile midfielders as a priority for the next windows, with Mainoo fitting the profile perfectly.

As January approaches, Mainoo faces a pivotal moment. A loan could reignite his trajectory and England hopes, but United’s refusal to budge may force him to fight for minutes – or risk fading from international contention.

Man Utd round-up: City give Amorim competition

United have frequently been linked with the signing of Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, but rivals Manchester City are said to have identified him as a potential replacement for Rodri.

United could, though, sign RB Salzburg wide man Kerim Alajbegovic.

Insider Dean Jones said of the potential deal: “I would definitely keep an eye on this one – especially as he is at a Red Bull club as Christopher Vivell has already shown he will use his links in that sense.”

Meanwhile, the potential of United seeing Jadon Sancho return in January has been shut down, with a report stating there is no break clause in Aston Villa’s loan for the winger.

How much is Mainoo worth?