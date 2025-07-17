Celtic target £7m award-winning striker after setting Daizen Maeda price-tag – sources

Celtic are interested in signing Richard Kone from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer transfer window as a potential replacement for Daizen Maeda, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Scottish Premiership champions face two hurdles in getting a deal done.

Maeda is a key figure in Brendan Rodgers’s team and is one of the best players that Celtic have on their books at the moment. The Japan international forward scored 33 goals and gave 12 assists in 51 appearances for the Hoops last season, as Rodgers led the Glasgow giants to Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup success.

The 27-year-old’s impressive performances for Celtic have drawn attention from top Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Everton and West Ham United.

Celtic rate Maeda highly, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the Bhoys value him at around £25milliom.

While Maeda’s departure would leave a significant void in Celtic’s forward line, the Scottish Premiership giants have identified a suitable replacement in Wycombe striker Kone.

TEAMtalk understands that Celtic have set their sights on Kone as they prepare for the potential departure of Maeda.

The 22-year-old Ivorian striker has caught the eye of the Scottish champions, who scouted him three times last season.

Kone scored 21 goals and gave five assists in 52 matches in all competitions last season, with the Wycombe striker also named the League One Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season.

The striker’s performances in League One in England last season showcased his clinical finishing, physical presence, and raw potential, making him a prime candidate to bolster Celtic’s attacking ranks.

Wycombe, though, are playing hardball. Having rejected bids upwards of £5 million from Luton Town in January, the Chairboys are banking on Kone’s contributions next season to fuel their push for promotion to the Championship.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Wycombe could demand a fee closer to £7 million, a figure Celtic are hesitant to meet unless Maeda’s transfer generates substantial funds.

Celtic face Richard Kone competition – sources

While the transfer fee for Kone is a problem, Celtic are facing another obstacle in their pursuit of the striker.

Kone’s suitors extend beyond Glasgow, with Brentford, Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Toulouse of France and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise also tracking the young forward, adding pressure to Celtic’s pursuit.

For Celtic, Kone represents a long-term investment with the potential to emulate Maeda’s high-energy style and goal-scoring prowess.

The 22-year-old’s youth and adaptability make him an ideal fit for Rodgers’s system, but the deal hinges on Wycombe’s willingness to negotiate.

As the transfer window unfolds, Celtic’s ability to secure Kone could prove pivotal in maintaining their attacking depth and dominance in Scottish football.

With Maeda’s contract running until 2027, the Japanese star’s potential exit could fund a move for Kone, provided Wycombe adopt a reasonable stance on their valuation.

