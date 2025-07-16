Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has savagely told Marcus Rashford he “hopes” he doesn’t get his big Barcelona move, as he “hasn’t deserved” the switch.

Rashford’s future at United is done. That looked the case when Ruben Amorim began sitting him out in Premier League games last season, leading to a move to Aston Villa on loan.

The Villans could have ensured Rashford would leave permanently, though their £40million option to buy him was not utilised.

Of late, though, it’s looked his best chance of leaving Old Trafford is with Barcelona, who are in direct contact with him over a move.

But United legend Sheringham doesn’t feel that move is one Rashford deserves.

He told Sky Sports: “If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you’re there, you appreciate it. You don’t throw it away and say you want to leave.

“I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club.

“To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out – I didn’t like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope Rashford doesn’t get the move that he’s hankering for.

“From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that’s a step up that he hasn’t deserved.”

Rashford wants Barcelona

It has long been the information of TEAMtalk and other sites that Rashford would love to move to Barcelona if he gets the chance.

That was the case in January, before he headed to Villa, and he’s still eager to head to the Nou Camp now.

His desire to leave United was reiterated of late, when he was one of five players – alongside Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho and Antony – who had asked to leave the club.

United are willing to grant each of those players their exit, and have told each of them to only attend the training ground once the side’s other players have vacated it.

TEAMtalk’s information is that Barca want a loan for Rashford, while United would prefer a straight sale, so his potential switch remains up in the air.

Man Utd round-up: Jackson in sights

Reports from a couple of different outlets have suggested that United want to sign Chelsea frontman Nicolas Jackson.

It is believed that the Blues will sell him for the right price, believed to be £50million.

Meanwhile, both United and Liverpool are said to be interested in completing the signing of Wolves midfielder Andre, who could become a replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford.

United are also said to be in talks for two Premier League stars: Emiliano Martinez and Pervis Estupinan.

