Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is keen to add to his midfield options, and a blockbuster raid on Liverpool for Ryan Gravenberch is under serious consideration, a shock report has claimed.

The Dutch international is undoubtedly one of the Reds’ most important players and scored a brilliant goal in their 2-1 win over local rivals Everton on Saturday.

Gravenberch, 23, joined Liverpool in a deal worth around £34m in 2023. He played in all but one of the club’s league games last term as they lifted the Premier League title, and his excellent form has captured Real Madrid’s attention.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has identified Gravenberch as a top transfer target, and he also has the ‘endorsement’ of Alonso.

The report claims that there is a ‘consensus’ behind the scenes at the Bernabeu over the potential signing of Gravenberch, which is described as a ‘bombshell’ deal.

The Dutchman is said to ‘fit the profile perfectly’ in terms of what Alonso is looking for, but clearly, luring him away from Anfield will not be straightforward.

Fichajes states that Gravenberch is valued at around €65m (£56.6m / $76.3m). This, however, seems to be well below what Liverpool would sell him for, if they would at all…

READ MORE 🔴 Lucky Liverpool? Why Ryan Gravenberch heroics are thanks to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea

Ryan Gravenberch is ‘happy’ at Liverpool

Gravenberch is contracted at Anfield until 2028, which puts Liverpool in a very strong position even if Real Madrid do come calling.

His situation is very different to that of Ibrahima Konate’s, who is also admired by the Spanish giants, but his contract expires at the end of this season.

Links between Madrid and Gravenberch are nothing new, and the player’s agent, Jose Fortes Rodriguez., added fuel to the fire in a controversial interview in April.

“He’s good enough for Real Madrid,” he said. “We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know they’ve had their eye on him, but now it’s impossible.”

However, the agent later clarified his comments, adding: “I’m Spanish It’s my dream club, not the dream club of Ryan.

“He is really happy, and if you ask Ryan, he will agree with you [that Liverpool are the biggest club in the world]. No stress, keep calm.”

With Gravenberch happy with Liverpool, it would be a huge shock to see him leave for Madrid in 2026.

Fichajes’ claim of a €65m price tag is also somewhat unbelievable, as Liverpool would likely demand north of £100m for a player of his importance and quality.

Madrid may well be big admirers of the Dutchman, but the likelihood is that they will have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

DON’T MISS Transfer Debrief: Man Utd star wanted by Guardiola; Liverpool plot Napoli raid; Leeds United crown jewel in-demand

Latest Real Madrid news

⚪ Liverpool believe they’ll lose starter to Real Madrid in huge double coup, but brilliant signing will soften blow

⚪ Man Utd ‘offer’ €50m plus Kobbie Mainoo for Real Madrid ace; instant decision reached amid ‘future captain’ claim

⚪ Five clubs Real Madrid CRUSHED to sign Dean Huijsen revealed – including four Premier League teams

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?