Man Utd star’s worst fears coming true with January transfer decision reached

Manchester United appear to have already sealed a star’s fate in January and it won’t go down well with the player, according to reports.

Central midfield is where the action will lay at Man Utd in 2026. Casemiro is likely in his ‘final season’ at Old Trafford, Manuel Ugarte is up for sale and there are growing murmurings of Bruno Fernandes warming to the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia.

Even if one, two or even all three were to stay, the opening stages of the season have proven Man Utd are crying out for fresh blood in midfield.

The Red Devils will go back in for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba next summer. Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) are also admired, though none are expected to be on the move mid-season.

As such, the latest from Football Insider has strongly suggested Kobbie Mainoo is likely to be prevented from leaving if he pushes to leave for a second time in January.

“We reported in the summer window that Newcastle were one of the clubs that were looking at Mainoo,” said FI reporter, Pete O’Rourke.

“So obviously that interest hasn’t really gone away and they will continue to monitor his situation at Old Trafford.

“Man Utd obviously blocked any potential move in the summer window because they felt they needed him as they were a bit short in midfield as it is.

“I can’t see United being willing to let Mainoo leave again in the January transfer window.”

Kobbie Mainoo in serious danger of missing out

Fabrizio Romano revealed Mainoo’s camp fielded in excess of 10 and perhaps as many as 15 enquiries from interested clubs in the latter days of the summer window.

Newcastle were seemingly amongst them and it’s the Magpies who continue to be the most heavily linked side post-window.

Yet they, along with every other club, will reportedly be made aware no deal is there to be made in January – even if Mainoo agitates to leave.

Part of the reason the 20-year-old sought a fresh challenge last month was through fear he’ll miss out on England’s bid for glory at the 2026 World Cup.

Mainoo burst on to the scene at club level at the beginning of 2024 and within six months, he was starting for England in the knockout rounds at Euro 2024.

But with his club career stalling and opportunities in the starting eleven in frustratingly short supply, Mainoo was omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s most recent England squad.

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham are automatic selections with regards to central midfielders in England’s squad. Wharton and Anderson are impressing, while the likes of Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher and Morgan Gibbs-White are all viable options for Tuchel.

Regular game-time is the only way Mainoo will force his way back into England’s plans, though the fixture list is not working in his favour. Man Utd have no European campaign this season and have already exited the League Cup.

A January move via the loan route would have offered Mainoo a chance to shine, though if O’Rourke is correct, Mainoo will be retained in Manchester.

