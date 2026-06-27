Marcus Rashford reaches decision on joining Tottenham from Man Utd

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford does not want to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals which club the England international wants to move to.

Rashford’s loan spell with Barcelona has finished, with the Catalan giants deciding not to trigger the £26million buy option in the loan deal with Man Utd by the June 15 deadline.

The door has opened for other clubs to try to sign Rashford, who, according to The Athletic, has a release clause of £40m in his contract at Man Utd.

That release clause is not available to Liverpool or Manchester City, but it is to Tottenham, who are planning to convince Rashford to join manager Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

On June 22, The i Paper reported that Tottenham are planning to launch a move for Rashford, who is part of the England squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

There have been subsequent suggestions that Tottenham are willing to match Rashford’s £325,000-a-week salary at Man Utd.

The i Paper has now reported that Rashford does not fancy a move to Spurs.

The report has stated: ‘Rashford is currently a target for Tottenham but, as it stands, the England forward does not want to move to another Premier League club.

‘United are looking to recoup £40m, but several sources insisted a fee closer to £25m is the best they can hope for.

‘Barcelona are monitoring the situation and ready with another loan offer.’

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Marcus Rashford wants to join Barcelona – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Rashford is still keen on a move to Barcelona.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 24 that Barcelona want to sign Rashford this summer, despite striking a deal with Newcastle United for winger Anthomy Gordon.

We understand that Barcelona are ready wait until late in the summer transfer window to do a deal with Man Utd for Rashford.

Fletcher has reported that “Rashford remains extremely keen to join Barcelona next season, and that buy-in from the player gives the Spanish giants hope that their long-game will ultimately pay off”.

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