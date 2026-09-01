REAL REASON Malick Fofana is joining Sunderland instead of Arsenal revealed

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal target, Malick Fofana, and the real reason he’s heading to the north east and not the Premier League champions has emerged.

News broke on Monday night of Arsenal exploring a move to sign Lyon winger, Malick Fofana. The 21-year-old plays on the left wing, which is a position the Gunners are about to lose Gabriel Martinelli from when he officially joins Al-Hilal.

RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins stated: “Excl Arsenal are exploring a move for Malick Fofana and have made initial enquiries to assess the feasibility of a deal.

“The player is interested in the possibility of joining Arsenal.”

Hawkins subsequently added: “The agreement between Malik Fofana and Arsenal should not be a problem.

“The English club have already made contact with Lyon, and if they reach an agreement, everything will move very quickly.”

Fofana gave the green light to signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, though on deadline day, news broke of the Belgian heading not to Arsenal, but Sunderland instead.

David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano both confirmed a club-to-club agreement has been struck between Sunderland and Lyon.

What’s more, Fofana has been granted permission to undergo a medical and as of Tuesday morning, is flying over to England to finalise the move.

Arsenal fans may be left wondering how and why this deal has slipped away, though there’s only one reason why – money.

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Arsenal deemed Lyon demands for Malick Fofana excessive

Both Romano and Ben Jacobs claimed the price Lyon demanded – which Sunderland have agreed to pay – was deemed excessive by the Gunners.

Romano explained on X: ‘Malick Fofana now on his way to undergo medical at Sunderland, here we go!

‘Deal verbally agreed — understand fee is €30m plus add-ons accepted by Lyon. Arsenal were never planning to pay €35/40m package.’

Jacobs reported similar, also stating on X: ‘Malick Fofana heading to Sunderland. Lyon attacker given permission to travel and has agreed a contract until 2031.

‘Fofana understood to be excited by the Sunderland project and prospect of Europa League football.

‘#AFC interest was never concrete. Offered Fofana, but never intended to move.’

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