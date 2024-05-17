Wolves to beat Everton, Leeds in striker chase as 27y/o star agrees to move

Wolverhampton Wanderers are poised to win the race for Che Adams, despite Everton and Leeds United also holding an interest in the departing Southampton star, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Wolves are keen to add numbers this summer after moving away from the relegation scrap earlier this season and ensuring safety under manager Gary O’Neil. They do have some battles with Premier League spending regulations and will have to sell before being able to strengthen.

Wolves are in the Bosman market and one player they are now in very advanced talks with is striker Adams. He is set to leave Southampton on a free transfer after rejecting a new deal at St Mary’s, which was offered to him at Christmas time.

On Wednesday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Wolves, Everton and Leeds have all been chasing Adams. TEAMtalk can now reveal that the 27-year-old has said yes to a move to Wolves on the basis of assured Premier League football and, perhaps more pertinently, for the opportunity to move back to the Midlands where his friends and family are mostly based.

The Scotland international has been flirting with an exit from Southampton for over a year and was close to a move to Everton in the summer of 2023. That did not transpire and the Saints were relegated into the Championship.

Adams has played 40 times this season and scored 15 league goals, helping his side to the play-offs where they face West Brom in the semi-final this evening (Friday). He is committed to helping Southampton back to the world’s best league but is not set to feature for them next season.

Sources also state that Southampton have big plans for the summer should they be promoted to the Premier League and are ready to bring in a number of top players in a bid to stay in the division. However, should they fail to make it, then there are a number of players who they could lose.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Adam Armstrong and Kamaldeen Sulemana could all join the centre-forward in leaving the club, should they have to spend another season in the second tier.

