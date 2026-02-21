Al-Hilal striker Darwin Nunez could return to England with either Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur

TEAMtalk can reveal that Darwin Nunez’s situation is being closely monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, with the former Liverpool star potentially heading back to England this summer and with sources making clear the personal sacrifice the player is prepared to make to help secure his escape from Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old joined Al-Hilal from Liverpool last summer in a deal worth around £46million (€53m, $74m), but after just 24 games and nine goals for the Riyadh-based club, Nunez‘s fortunes have taken a dramatic turn.

In February, Al-Hilal swooped to sign Karim Benzema from rivals Al-Ittihad, and the French superstar’s arrival saw Nunez dropped from Al-Hilal’s Pro League and Cup squad due to the league’s strict foreign player quota. That means Nunez cannot play league football again this season – a huge blow ahead of the World Cup finals.

TEAMtalk understands Nunez has been left blindsided by the move and the situation has left him considering his future in the Middle East.

Now, sources confirm to us that a host of European clubs have made enquiries ahead of the summer.

Intermediaries have spoken to a number of clubs in England, and we can confirm that some have been alerted to the prospect, should Nunez become available – these include Tottenham and Newcastle, amongst others.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also long-term admirers who, we are told, would be keen on Nunez if the opportunity arose and the finances were within their reach.

To move back to Europe, Nunez would have to give up a huge chunk of wages, but the situation has taken such a turn that it is believed he would be open to that, likely meaning his Saudi Pro-League adventure will end after just one year come the summer.

The player earns a reported £400,000 a week in Saudi.

