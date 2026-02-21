Tottenham Hotspur have no guarantees of survival under new manager Igor Tudor with one observer claiming the Croatian could lead them to relegation, while Jamie Carragher has also issued a barren warning of why a drop to the Championship would be a “catastrophe”.

The north London side opted to pull the plug on Frank’s reign after a disastrous home defeat to Newcastle last time out left them with just two wins in 17 Premier League games; form which had seen Tottenham tumble down the table and within five points of the relegation zone.

In the immediate aftermath of the Dane’s dismissal, Spurs moved to bring in Tudor on a contract until the end of the season; his mission a very simple one: survival.

And while Spurs are already turning thoughts towards next season and are already in talks with their next manager – more on that later – they have been warned that they may not even survive the dreaded drop, which would be a first for the club since 1977 – almost half a century ago.

“I don’t think Tudor will last longer than the season. And by the way, he’d better keep them up. You know, this is going to be a tough one,” former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness told the Inside Track podcast.

“So the Croatian Sam Allardyce better get his fireman’s hat on and do the job because it’s not an easy one. And a bad run, three or four losses on the go, could really put some jitters around the new big stadium at Spurs.

“So it’s not a nailed-on certainty they’re going to be staying up. Although I think they are probably odds on to do that. It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they can get dragged in. One team normally does get dragged in towards the end of the season, and it could be Spurs.”

Spurs, though, are thinking long-term and how to rebuild back towards the upper echelons of the Premier League. With that in mind, Football Insider claims conversations have already begun with Mauricio Pochettino over a second stint in charge at N17.

Spurs told relegation would be a ‘catastrophe’ as next manager says ‘yes’

Indeed, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher had already revealed, before the axe fell on Frank, that Pochettino had already said yes to a return to Spurs if the opportunity presented itself.

However, as Fletcher explained, there was a major caveat over when he was prepared to take on the role.

Presumably, that would only happen if Spurs were still a Premier League side and now Carragher, writing in his Daily Telegraph column, has explained why the fear must now be real for the Premier League giants as they go into a vital home date with league leaders Arsenal.

“It is often said that a club are too big, or even too good, to go down,” Carragher stated. “No one is making that claim about Tottenham Hotspur.

“The fear that prompted the end of Thomas Frank’s unhappy reign is justified. Watching Spurs, and comparing their current form to third-bottom West Ham United – a team who recently won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – warrants the suggestion they are on the verge of catastrophe.

“If they drop into the Championship, it would be the most shocking descent of the Premier League era, and the most embarrassing for a club of such wealth and stature since Denis Law’s back-heel for Manchester City sent Manchester United into the old Second Division in 1974.

“Analysing the quality of the squad Igor Tudor leads for the first time in this weekend’s North London Derby, the scale of the challenge is obvious.

“The concern is the prolonged dip under his two immediate predecessors, and how soon that can be reversed. There is no escaping the shadow of the dreaded ‘R word’ at Spurs. Relegation is possible. Add “ridiculous” or “reprehensible” and plain “rubbish” to the valid descriptions of their record over the past 27 months, which has led them to this perilous situation.

“Despite Tudor’s success in Italy, there is an element of risk when appointing a coach who might need a period to adapt to English football. Spurs do not have any time. “Since the Premier League formed in 1992, of the original ‘big five’ who initiated its formation, only Everton have flirted with relegation.

“What was until recently considered unthinkable for Tottenham is now conceivable. Tudor does not just need to hit the ground running. He needs to start his reign like an Olympic sprinter to keep Spurs out of the bottom three.”

