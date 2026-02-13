The Tottenham and Newcastle target has signe a new deal at Brentford

Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have suffered a crushing blow to their hopes of signing an on-fire Premier League striker in the summer transfer window, following a fresh update on his future on Friday.

Spurs and Newcastle were both hunting a new No.9 in the winter window but failed to get deals over the line, in what ended up being a quiet window overall for top-flight clubs in England.

That search still goes on, however, even if Tottenham are in the process of searching for a new permanent manager, although a move for Brentford star Igor Thiago now looks to be off the menu.

The 24-year-old frontman has penned a deal which extends his stay until the summer of 2031, with a club option of a further year.

Following a first season in west London that was interrupted by a serious knee injury, Thiago has netted 17 goals in 26 Premier League games this term, and only sits behind Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race.

“It’s brilliant that Thiago has committed his long-term future to the club,” Bees head coach Keith Andrews said.

“The connection that he has with his teammates, the staff and the fans, as well as how much the club means to him and he means to us, is pretty evident for everybody to see.

“Again, it’s the person before the player. I love working with him and I’ve loved seeing his evolution as a player. How he plays is such a big part of how we play and what our season has been so far.

“He’s been a massive player for us, so it’s a contract he thoroughly deserves and I’m really happy that the club have been able to get it done.”

Thiago heroics worth the wait

Having signed for a club-record £30million fee from Club Brugges in the summer of 2024 as a replacement for Brentford talisman Ivan Toney, Thiago was only able to make eight appearances towards the end of his debut campaign after suffering a meniscus tear in pre-season.

However, with a full pre-season behind him, the Brazilian has been nothing short of sensational this term. Indeed, he became the fastest player to reach 10 Premier League goals in a single season for the club – surpassing Toney’s record during the 2022/23 campaign.

In November, Thiago also became the first Brentford player to win the Premier League Player of the Month award.

And, while his new deal does not necessarily mean that a summer exit is out of the question, it is likely to mean that Tottenham and Newcastle will need to switch their gaze elsewhere.

However, one factor that is unclear, at this stage, is whether Brentford have inserted a release clause in his deal, which could potentially alter the narrative going forward.

