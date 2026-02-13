Manchester United are reportedly sending scouts to Italy this weekend to watch the Derby d’Italia clash between Inter Milan and Juventus as they monitor two top Serie A defensive talents.

As interim boss Michael Carrick continues to engineer a stunning turn around of fortunes at Old Trafford following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, there is now a genuine opportunity for the Red Devils to seal a Champions League place for next season.

Currently sitting fourth in the Premier League with 12 games remaining, and with the top five likely qualifying for next season’s competition, Man Utd will have a much better chance of attracting top talent if they are dining at the top table of European football again.

And, according to reports in Italy, they are preparing moves that will bolster their backline in the summer by taking a look at players from Inter and Juventus this weekend.

Federico Dimarco and Pierre Kalulu are due to go head-to-head when the two clubs meet in Derby d’Italia at the San Siro on Saturday, and United representatives will be eagle-eyed, as per Italian outlet Tuttosport.

Kalulu has been a regular Juventus starter this season, both under Igor Tudor and Luciano Spalletti, and was featuring as a right wing-back in the first part of the season before switching to centre-back and right-back in a four-man defence under the latter.

The 25-year-old will be tough to prise away, though, given that he has a long-term contract at the Allianz Stadium until June 2029, although Dimarco could be more attainable.

Serie A stars to offer Man Utd new dimension

Tuttosport adds that the Italy international left-back was ready to pen a new agreement last year, with his existing one running out in 18 months. However, it’s now claimed the Nerazzurri are ready to submit their proposal for a new contract until 2030, especially knowing that clubs like United are circling for his signature.

The report claims that Dimarco will be offered a pay rise to €5.5m per season, similar to Italy teammates Nicolò Barella and Alessandro Bastoni.

Dimarco has had an outstanding season playing in a more advanced left-sided role, notching six goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

As for Kalulu, he’s also proved a threat at the other end of the pitch, grabbing seven goal involvements for Juve in 34 games.

Both players will now be under the microscope of United scouts, although the Red Devils look like they will need to act quickly in the case of DiMarco, as Inter prepare that new contract.

