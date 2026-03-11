Liverpool manager Arne Slot is keen on bringing Nico Schlotterbeck to Anfield in the summer transfer window and has even directly held talks with the Borussia Dortmund central defender, according to a journalist, as Real Madrid face the danger of a hijack.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first exclusively broke the news of Liverpool’s interest in signing Schlotterbeck back on November 11, 2025. Sources told us at the time that Liverpool view the Borussia Dortmund central defender as an ideal replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is 34 now and is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions in 2027.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, subsequently claimed on December 8, 2025, that Liverpool had held ‘initial talks’ with the agents of Schlotterbeck.

However, in recent weeks, there have been strong suggestions in the Spanish media that Real Madrid have pressed ahead for Schlotterbeck.

Los Blancos are keen on signing a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid are keen on signing Konate on a free transfer, with the France international centre-back out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

However, it seems that Madrid are facing stiff competition from Liverpool for Schlotterbeck, with journalist Jorge C Picon reporting that Reds manager Arne Slot is personally involved in trying to ‘convince’ Schlotterbeck to move to Anfield.

Picon wrote on X at 3:28pm on March 10, 2026: “Schlotterbeck Update: Borussia Dortmund have presented him with a very good offer to renew his contract (which ends in 2027) and they’re regaining hope that he’ll stay with the club.

“Real Madrid is following the German’s trail, who they like a lot.

“He’s among the options to bolster the centre of the defence depending on the departures this summer.

“The other club that wants him is Liverpool. Arne Slot even met with him to tell him about the project and try to convince him.”

Liverpool will have Jeremy Jacquet to call upon next season when he moves from Rennes.

Slot will also have Giovanni Leoni at his disposal next season after the defender recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

However, Joe Gomez is not good enough to start week in and week out for Liverpool, and, as mentioned above, Van Dijk is in his mid-30s.

Schlotterbeck would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool, especially for the price that Dortmund value him, which is €50million (£43m / $59m), according to Bild.

