Man Utd: Fabrizio Romano discloses name of ‘ideal’ manager INEOS want after Michael Carrick sack

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United co-owners INEOS view Unai Emery as the “ideal” manager to replace Michael Carrick, with the transfer guru also revealing Aston Villa’s stance on letting the Spaniard leave for Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 22 that Man Utd have Emery on their managerial shortlist, should the Red Devils decide to sack Carrick.

Bailey said: “Sources close to the Old Trafford hierarchy have confirmed that Emery was among the managers United conducted background checks on last season as they carried out due diligence on potential options away from Carrick.

“The Villa boss remains highly regarded by sporting director Jason Wilcox, who has the full backing of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and is understood to admire the work Emery has done since arriving at Villa Park.

“However, while Emery’s name carries considerable weight within United, the practicalities of securing his services would make any move extremely difficult, especially during the season.”

Man Utd lost 2-0 to Chelsea at the weekend and are now just a place above the Premier League relegation zone – and that too on goal difference.

However, Graeme Bailey has reported that Man Utd co-owners INEOS are still behind Carrick and have no plans to sack him as the manager before the international break.

Emery is one of the best managers in the world and has worked wonders at Villa.

Under the former Arsenal manager, Villa regularly qualify for the Champions League and also won the Europa League last season.

Transfer guru Romano has claimed that Man Utd view Emery as the “ideal” manager, but the Italian journalist has revealed that Villa will not let the Spaniard leave now or at the end of the season.

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Unai Emery is ‘ideal’ manager for Man Utd

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “As I stand by my information, Manchester United, important people at Manchester United, consider Unai Emery as the ideal coach to become the future figure to build the future of Manchester United.

“So, he’s super-appreciated by very influential and important people at Manchester United, but we need to respect Aston Villa.

“We need to take in consideration Aston Villa, and Aston Villa absolutely count on Unai Emery.

“When I say Aston Villa, I mean, the director, Roberto Olabe, the other director, Damian Vidagany, the chairman, everyone at the club consider Unai Emery absolutely crucial figure for present and future of the club.

“Unai Emery is in control of everything at Aston Villa.

“Unai Emery decides also together with the directors about the transfers, so several things, several things being coordinated by Unai Emery.

“So, Unai is more than a coach, is more than a manager at Aston Villa, and they have no intention to lose Unai Emery, especially mid-season but also in general.

“They want to continue with Unai, and they trust their process.

“Then I keep telling you, just telling you how things are.

“Man Utd consider Unai Emery as a fantastic coach, so that’s the reality.

“On the other side, there is Aston Villa position.”

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