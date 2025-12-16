Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s criticism of Victor Valdepenas after his debut against Alaves has not gone down well in the Spanish media, as Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta aims to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in 2026.

Like all major clubs, Arsenal have an extensive scouting network, with sporting director Andrea Berta keen on adding talented and promising young players to manager Mikel Arteta’s squad. One such player is Valdepenas, with ESPN Deportes reporting that ‘Arsenal are closely monitoring’ the Madrid defender.

A versatile defender who can play as a left-back and left-sided centre-back, Valdepenas has been starring for Real Madrid Castilla this season. Marca has described the defender as ‘a limitless beast’.

Valdepenas made his full first-team debut for the Real Madrid first team against Alaves at Estadio de Mendizorroza in LaLiga on Sunday. Los Blancos manager Alonso started the 19-year-old at left-back in a 4-4-2 formation, as the Spanish giants won 2-1.

It was a solid debut from Valdepenas, who did not take any unnecessary risks, looked calm and composed on the ball and combined well with Jude Bellingham on the left flank.

While Xabi Alonso was pleased with the overall performance of Valdepenas, the Madrid manager, who is under pressure to keep his job at Estadio Bernabeu, pinned the blame for the Alaves goal on the debutant.

Alonso said after the match: “We conceded on the only occasion that Valdepenas made a mistake, because in all the others he was very accurate and played very well.”

The public criticism of Alonso has not gone down well among the Spanish media, with journalist Antonio Romero telling AS: “I don’t like Xabi Alonso pointing the finger at Valdepeñas for Alaves’ goal.

“Nor is it in Xabi’s best interest to get caught up in the whirlwind of refereeing protests. His footballing explanations fell a bit short for me.”

Cadena SER, too, noted the ‘gentle reprimand’ from Alonso for Valdepenas.

The report observed: ‘This detail has not gone down well with many Real Madrid fans, who reacted on social media to their coach’s barb.

‘He blamed the full-back for Carlos Vicente’s goal, which tied the game at Mendizorroza, and praised the team’s subsequent reaction.

‘This attitude from the coach was unprecedented in press conferences and surprised both those inside and outside the club’.

What Federico Valverde said about Victor Valdepenas

While Alonso may have not been impressed with the mistake from Valdepenas, Madrid star Federico Valverde lauded the teenager.

Valverde told AS: “I want to congratulate Valdepenas, who played a great game in their debut. We are very close to him.

“Hopefully, several young people from the academy continue to have many more opportunities.

“It’s always nice that they make their debut, and it’s a dream for them. We are going to support him in whatever it takes.

“It’s simple, or at least it seems so, but he has to enjoy it. Playing for Real Madrid is something unique, dreamed of, that all young people in the world want. To be able to play for this club.

“Before the game, I told him to enjoy and value what it is like to play for Real Madrid. He did it spectacularly, he valued it and defended the shield like never before. And well, we’re happy for him.”

Valdepenas himself was over the moon to have made his first-team debut for Madrid.

The defender told Madrid’s official website: “It’s a dream, every child’s dream.

“I’ve been dreaming about it since I started playing football, and today I’ve been able to fulfil it. It’s impossible to explain how I feel, I’m really happy, to be honest.

“I was nervous at first, I’m not going to lie, but my teammates calmed me down, and I’m grateful to them and the captains.

“It’s not every day you make your debut with Real Madrid, and as a starter at that, but I was able to handle it well thanks to everyone.”

