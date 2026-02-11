Sean Dyche is under increasing pressure at Nottingham Forest and sources have told TEAMtalk that his position is in major doubt, with owner Evangelos Marinakis increasingly exasperated by the club’s dramatic slide.

Dyche was brought in as the Nottingham Forest boss on October 21, replacing Ange Postecoglou, who had himself lasted just eight games at the helm. And while his 54-year-old successor has overseen 10 wins from his 24 matches in charge, the Reds remain deeply entrenched in the relegation battle and face a must-win game against Wolves on Wednesday evening.

We understand Marinakis is furious with how the campaign has unfolded. After another heavy summer of investment, Forest’s hierarchy expected a genuine push towards the top six, and definitely not a season spent staring down the barrel of relegation.

The chaos of the campaign is summed up by the fact Dyche is already the club’s third manager of the season, following the dismissals of Nuno Espirito Santo and Postecoglou.

Yet despite the upheaval, Forest remain entrenched in the relegation battle, and sources confirm Marinakis is struggling to comprehend how the club have found themselves in this position again.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Marinakis would have few qualms about making a record-breaking fourth managerial change – but only if the right successor is available and there is one man in particular that we understand the Nottingham Forest chief has set his sights on…

Want more breaking news lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Next Nottingham Forest manager: Marinakis dreams of Marco Silva

And we can confirm that Fulham boss Marco Silva is the man Marinakis would desperately love to take charge at the City Ground.

Silva is one of three high-profile Premier League managers out of contract this summer, alongside Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner.

Crucially, Silva has yet to commit to a new deal at Craven Cottage, despite weeks of negotiations; a development that has given Marinakis growing confidence he could lure him back under his leadership.

The pair know each other well from their time together at Olympiakos, where Silva delivered a record-breaking Greek Super League triumph and forged a strong relationship with the Forest owner. That connection has never faded, and Marinakis believes Silva is the ideal figure to stabilise Forest and finally deliver the long-term project he envisages.

Fulham, however, remain determined to keep their manager and are desperate for the 48-year-old, who boasts an impressive 43.93% win percentage record at Craven Cottage.

Over the weekend, vice-chairman and sporting director Tony Khan publicly reaffirmed his belief that Silva will stay put.

“I have a great relationship with Marco. I love working with Marco, and I absolutely want Marco to be here for a long time. I think he will be, and I believe that,” Khan told TalkSport.

“In Marco’s own words, I think there’s great chemistry, and everyone is very aligned working together here at Fulham.”

Despite Fulham’s confidence, TEAMtalk understands Marinakis is prepared to act swiftly if Silva signals any openness to a move, and Dyche’s future now hangs by a thread as Forest weigh up their next step.

Nottingham Forest latest: Gibbs-White wanted; Elliot Anderson exit belief

Meanwhile, Forest will do well to retain the services of two of their brightest assets beyond the summer, with interest mounting in not just star midfielder Elliot Anderson, but also in playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White.

It’s no secret that Manchester City are preparing to launch a big-money summer move for Anderson, and TEAMtalk can reveal his stance on moving to the Etihad if the Cityzens replace Pep Guardiola with one of two elite coaches.

Any deal is expected to cost upwards of £80m.

As for Gibbs-White, he could also be heading for the exit door this summer, with TEAMtalk sources indicating that Aston Villa are showing a keen interest in the England international and are considering a bold approach.

Tottenham, who almost signed the 26-year-old last summer, also remain keen.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.