Nottingham Forest plan ‘eye-catching’ raid on Tottenham for £65m star who’s ‘leaving’

Nottingham Forest want to sign Dominic Solanke from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to a journalist, who has claimed that the striker will leave Roberto De Zerbi’s side this summer.

Solanke has been on the books of Tottenham since the summer of 2024, when he joined from Bournemouth.

Tottenham paid an initial fee of £55million for Solanke, with a further £10m in add-ons.

The 28-year-old’s spell at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been largely underwhelming, with the striker also having injury issues.

Solanke scored only three goals in 11 Premier League starts for Tottenham last season.

During the 2024/25 campaign, the England international striker scored nine goals in 25 Premier League starts for Spurs.

It has now emerged that Solanke’s days at Tottenham are numbered.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Nottingham Forest, whose owner Evangelos Marinakis appointed Oliver Glasner as the first-team manager last month, want to sign Solanke from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Longari, who has over 131,000 followers on X, has also said that the striker will leave Spurs.

The journalist wrote on X at 1:29pm on August 7: “Eye-catching

“Nottingham Forest #NFFC are keeping a close eye on the profile of Dominic Solanke, a striker leaving Tottenham.”

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Chelsea learn Brentford stance over big Igor Thiago sale

Micky van de Ven to stay at Tottenham – sources

While Solanke is set to leave Tottenham, Micky van de Ven will stay at the north London club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Van de Ven has agreed on a new five-year contract with Tottenham.

Sources have told us that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has played a crucial role in convincing Van de Ven to extend his stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bailey said: “Sources say Van de Ven has been one of the biggest believers in De Zerbi’s project after holding a number of conversations with the new head coach over the summer.

“TEAMtalk also understands that, with Argentine defender Cristian Romero expected to leave Tottenham in the coming days – most likely for Atletico Madrid – Van de Ven has held discussions with De Zerbi about taking on the captaincy.

“While no final decision has been made, the Netherlands international centre-back is understood to be one of the leading candidates to inherit the armband as the club enters a new era.”

READ NEXT: Tottenham reach decision on selling Cristian Romero to Arsenal for £38m